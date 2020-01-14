JACKSON — Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with investigators of Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Jackson County Coroner Dr. Alice Frazier spent Saturday at a site on CH&D Road (County Road 2) in Bloomfield Township near Jackson, investigating the discovery of human remains.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 11:24 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 from a father stating that his children discovered what they believed were human bones.
The remains will be sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton, and then to the Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI) for DNA analysis to discover the identity, the testing of collection of additional evidence and a cause of death.
Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier said that no other information will be released on this case until the DNA collected matches an identity.
“We will not be speculating on any possible identities,” Frazier added.
Sheriff Frazier noted during a press conference Saturday evening that he was going to contact the Attorney General’s Office to look into putting a rush on the DNA analysis. On Monday, Sheriff Frazier stated that Yost said he will assist in any way he can.
Area law enforcement is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464.
