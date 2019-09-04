Steve and Alicia Lowe are hosting Caterpillar Saturday on Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their local butterfly and pollinator plant habitat, Butterfly Creek Preserve, located at 2924 Dutch Run Road, Beaver. The upcoming event is the fourth and final Caterpillar Saturday event the Lowes are hosting this year.
“We had three Caterpillar Saturdays in August to create emphasis on the importance of preserving the monarch butterfly, bees and other pollinators,” Alicia said.
The Lowes plan to tag and release more then 50 monarch butterflies to start their journey south at the Sept. 7 event.
“We have 100 monarchs in the chrysalis stage, but by Saturday, Sept. 7, they should be eclosed, or out of cocoon, ready to fly.” said Lowe.
Each Caterpillar Saturday, Steve and Alicia graciously allow 10 to 15 people admission on their property to tour their butterfly-friendly gardens, butterfly barn and fields bearing an abundance of milkweed plants, the primary source of food for Monarch caterpillars.
“Steve and I wanted to create awareness on why not to use pesticides, talk about the importance of planting milkweed, helping pollinators and release monarchs for the last generation that will reach Mexico.” Lowe said.
“Monarch’s east of the Rockies migrate each year to the Transvolcanic mountains of Central Mexico. Millions and millions of butterflies from the central and eastern Canadian provinces and the eastern and midwestern United States fly south to Mexico.” according to Monarch Watch, a nonprofit environmental organization and “one of the longest surviving educational outreach programs in existence.”
Last year, the Lowes registered their pollinator habitat as an official Monarch Waystation with Monarch Watch.
Last week, the Lowes shared their butterfly and pollinator knowledge with five kindergarten classes at Wellston Elementary School, and encourage children to attend Caterpillar Saturday events as well.
“We have had a blast with parents who bring their kids,” said Lowe. “We love to teach and also let them be part of the releasing.”
The Lowes have items on hand for both children and adults at Caterpillar Saturday events.
“We have a mini butterfly barn with lots of butterfly fun goodies, butterfly necklaces, scarves, bags, essential oil roller bottles, lava rock, bracelets and pamphlets on butterflies,” Lowe said.
The Lowes have been gradually expanding their pollinator habitat. Last year, the couple owned one acre of common milkweed and have since added butterfly orange weed, tropical and swamp milkweed to their mix.
So far this year, Steve and Alicia have hatched 212 caterpillars, collected 304 eggs, and released 110 tagged Monarch butterflies.
“National Fish and Wildlife has asked us to help collect eggs and caterpillars because in nature many aren’t surviving,” Lowe said. “They are killed by stinkbugs and many other predators. We bought tags from monarchwatch.org. The monarchs will be tracked by the number that arrive in their hibernation home.”
The Lowes do not charge an admission fee for touring Butterfly Creek Preserve, but do appreciate donations.
“With our donations we are saving to turn the zipper butterfly gazebo into a permanent, screened butterfly house and (build) a greenhouse,” said Lowe.
The Lowes hope to share their mission with the public by hosting Caterpillar Saturday events every year.
“We love to enjoy nature and teach as we continue to learn,” Lowe said. “If people want us to (host Caterpillar Saturday next year), we’re going to.”
