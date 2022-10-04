Hunger Walk 2017 - Nancy and Calvin

Pike County Hunger Walk Committee Members Calvin Tysen (white shirt and ball cap) and Nancy Billings (white shirt, black jacket, red shoes and umbrella) walk in the 2017 Pike County Hunger Walk. Billings, a long time co-coordinator of the walk, passed away in June unexpectedly. She will be remembered at this year’s walk on Oct. 16.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

It’s time once again to help make a dent in hunger for Pike County residents by taking steps in Pike Outreach’s 37th Annual Hunger Walk.

Pike Outreach would like to invite the community to enjoy fun and fellowship at this year’s Hunger Walk, which is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. The walk starts from and ends at the parking lot at First Baptist Church, which is located at 303 East 3rd Street, Waverly.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments