A new play area at the Pike County Dog Pound will allow dogs to run, play and roll in the grass, thanks to Pike Pet Pals. The project began on Aug. 30 and was completed on Sept. 2.
“Our volunteers have always wanted a play area for the pound dogs,” said Julie Mercer, president of Pike Pet Pals. “They need time to burn energy and get away from the noise of the pound.”
Mercer began the process of building a play area for the dogs by obtaining an estimate of costs from Southern Ohio Fence Company. The company had donated time and materials to fix the inside kennel doors at the pound this summer.
“We did a request on Facebook for funds,” Mercer said. “Once we had the money, I approached the county commissioners for permission to use a small grassy area on the other side of the pound’s fence. They granted my request and we started the project.”
Most of the expense in building the area was paid for by a single donor who had asked that her identity not be made known, according to Mercer.
For safety reasons, typically only one dog at a time is allowed in the play area.
“If the dogs came in together, we allow them to play (together),” said Mercer. “When people want their dog to meet a pound dog for potential adoption, we use the play area for a meet and greet.”
Currently, a picnic table and some toys and basic supplies are the only objects occupying space inside the 10-feet-by-50-feet play area.
“The dogs have such a good time running that we do not want to put up obstacles, “ Mercer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.