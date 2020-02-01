The Pike Soil and Water Conservation District (PSWCD) recently announced that the 2020 Ohio Forages and Grasslands Council Annual Conference, themed “Foraging for Profit”, will be held at the Ohio Dept. of Agriculture in Reynoldsburg from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 21.
Jimmy Henning, Forage professor at the University of Kentucky, will serve as keynote speaker, discussing the topic “Making Good Round Bale Silage”, as well as “The Clover Dilemma: Do I have enough to withhold N Fertility.” Also speaking during the event will be Dr. Tony Parker, associate professor of Animal Science at Ohio State University. Parker’s presentation about new fencing technologies is titled “Current and Future Technologies for Grazing Animal Management.”
“Producer talks” will be presented, including Jonathan Berger (beef producer, Wooster), Jeff Miller (dairy producer, Winesburg), Miles and Caleb VonStein (stored forages producers, Jenera), and Brady Campbell (sheep producer, Waterford).
Dr. Mark Sulc, Forage specialist at OSU, and Bob Hendershot, retired NRCS Grazing Specialist, will round out the day’s presentations with “Hot Topics in Forages and Grazing”, during which they will discuss the H2Ohio and USDA Farm Bill, as well as ”new conservation programs in forages”.
For more information, or to register for the event, visit https://www.afgc.org/OFGC2020
Registration is due by Feb. 14. For more information contact Gary Wilson by emailing osuagman@gmail.com or by calling (419) 348-3500.
