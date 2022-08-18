Waverly Village Council learned, Tuesday evening, of a request from Ohio Valley Bank for the village to vacate a portion of an alley that connects E. North Street to Emmitt Ave.

“Ohio Valley Bank has purchased the former US Bank building,” councilman Skymr Bevens said. “The parking is currently separated by the alley that runs perpendicular to North Street and US 23.”

