Waverly Village Council learned, Tuesday evening, of a request from Ohio Valley Bank for the village to vacate a portion of an alley that connects E. North Street to Emmitt Ave.
“Ohio Valley Bank has purchased the former US Bank building,” councilman Skymr Bevens said. “The parking is currently separated by the alley that runs perpendicular to North Street and US 23.”
Bevens, who is also employed by Ohio Valley Bank, said what the bank would like to do is request that the alley be vacated so "that we (the bank) could pave the entire area, across the alley, and use the entire area as a parking lot."
Council president Tom Patterson questioned if the request from Ohio Valley Bank, if granted, would restrict access or use of the alley.
Councilman Forest Blakeman said it is the only fire access alley there is from North Street to US 23.
“There have been several people that have tried to get it over the years. Not only the bank, but other businesses too,” Blakeman said. “I just don’t feel comfortable abandoning. I have always been against giving away city property.”
Councilwoman Angel Glass asked Bevens if her understanding was that this motion was just to approve the preliminaries and there would still be an appraisal and the property would remain open and not be blocked and Ohio Valley Bank would assume responsibility for the portion (of the alley) after it was vacated.
“I would be willing to entertain an appraisal and a conversation to see how that would work,” Glass said.
“I don’t believe the request is not for the alley to be abandoned, it is for the alley to be vacated,” Bevens said. “The appraisal would be conducted if council approves to move forward with the process to entertain the possibility of vacating the alley and perhaps selling the alley to the bank. I don’t believe it’s any belief, on the bank’s part, that the alley would be donated.”
Blakeman asked who would own the property and Bevens answered if the bank buys the property the bank would own it.
“As long as we sell it and some money out of it,” Blakeman said. “I know the last alley we gave away we didn’t get a nickel out of. Every time somebody comes before council and wants an alley, even if the fire department says, ‘It's a fire hazard and don’t let them have it,’ we give it to them.”
“If there are other businesses that would benefit from purchasing an alley, I wouldn’t have any reservations about entertaining the possibility of vacating other alleys and selling those alleys, as a member of council,” Bevens said. “I don’t believe we maintain our alleys very well. So if anybody else wants to invest in an alley, and maintain it and afford that cost I would entertain that.”
Council voted to approve to allow Ohio Valley Bank to go forward with the appraisal process by 5-0 vote with Blakeman and Bevens abstaining.
