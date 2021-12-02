WAVERLY— During an emergency meeting, Waverly Village Council moved to appropriate an additional $5,000 for the demolition of the Greenbaum building.
Mayor Greg Kempton said the additional funds were needed after new liens came back to the village, valued at just over $8,700.
To cover those funds, the Pike County Commissioners said during a Monday pre-bid meeting they would put forth $5,000 as long as the village does the same.
“With that $5,000, there’s every expectation of getting the money back,” he said during the virtually-held meeting. “Once everything clears, the money can come back, and everybody would be reimbursed.
In the $410,000 project, the village and the commissioners had previously sent $40,000 and $35,000 respectively. The majority of funding, however, came from an Ohio Department of Development $250,000 community development block grant.
Earlier that Thursday, Kempton said the Pike County Land Bank received one bid for the demolition project. As Pike County Commissioner Jerry Miller told the News Watchman, the winning bid came from Harold Beasley at a sum of just above $297,000.
Kempton also announced that the road closures previously announced by the Ohio Department of Transportation for the Saturday demolition would be altered.
An ODOT release from Wednesday said U.S. 23 traffic north and southbound would be detoured onto side streets.
Instead, the northbound portion of the route would remain open- one lane heading to Chillicothe and the other to Piketon- between High Street and Lock Street.
Approximately after 4 p.m. on Saturday, the mayor said in a Facebook post that the road would re-open fully.
