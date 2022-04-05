WAVERLY — George Wagner IV, one of four being charged in the 2016 Rhoden Murders, returned to the Pike County Courthouse for a lengthy motion hearing on Tuesday.
The three-hour-plus motion hearing was one of the longer sessions in recent days in court and focused on the testimony of a former FBI special agent. A late start also transpired due to the lack of a court reporter; the replacement instead having to make her way to Pike County from Franklin County.
The state prosecution called William J. Bodziak, a special agent who specialized in shoe impressions and forensic evidence at varying FBI labs for more than 25 years, to the bench just after 1:30 p.m.
There, Prosecutor Angela Canepa asked him questions regarding his background. Bodziak detailed his career starting in 1970 with the FBI, where he estimates he did tens of thousands of footwear examination cases during his tenure.
As Cincinnati television station, “Local 12,” notes, Bodziak was also an expert witness in the famed 1995 O.J. Simpson trial. He has been an expert witness in cases in every state but North Dakota and has gone before international courts as well.
Bodziak’s involvement in this case will again involve shoe print evidence, which stems back to a prior motion hearing.
As the News Watchman reported in a Sept. 4, 2020 article, Bureau of Criminal Investigation special agent Ryan Scheiderer spoke on the discovery of shoe prints found at the crime scenes during an Aug. 31, 2020 hearing.
BCI was able to determine what type of shoe produced those prints and the bureau later obtained video of mother Angela Wagner purchasing similar shoes at the Waverly Walmart. Those shoes, however, were never recovered and are believed to be destroyed.
Yet, this would not be an issue for Bodziak. Since the shoes were likely purchased at a Walmart, that means they were likely produced on a mass scale, he said.
Despite attempts by the defense, composed of Richard Nash and John Parker, to keep Bodziak from testifying as a prosecution witness, Judge Randy Deering ruled in favor of the prosecution.
This month marks six years since the April 2016 Rhoden murders, which left eight people dead at separate Pike County homes.
George Wagner IV is facing 22 charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder. He’s also charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, one count each of forgery, unauthorized use of property, interception of wire, oral or electronic communications, obstructing justice, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
While he and his father, George “Billy” Wagner III, have not pled guilty, the two other Wagners have. Younger brother Edward “Jake” Wagner pled guilty last April and Angela Wagner, mother, pled guilty last September.
George Wagner IV is being held at the Franklin County Jail, but will return for another motion hearing on Monday, May 2. His jury trial has been set for Aug. 29, 2022.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
