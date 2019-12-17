A Pike County Sheriff’s deputy has resigned after being accused of beating a restrained inmate to the point of sending him to the hospital, and another officer has been demoted and given a two-week suspension for allegedly being present during part of the incident.
Deputy Jeremy Mooney was accused of using pepper spray and striking inmate Thomas Friend, 27, of Peebles, who was in a restraint chair at the time. Video of the incident exists and is part of the investigation.
According to a press release from Pike County Interim Sheriff James E. Nelson, the use of force incident occurred on Nov. 18 at approximately 6:52 a.m. in the inmate holding area of the sheriff’s office.
“That morning Thomas Friend had been placed in a restraint chair by deputies on duty due to the inmate’s noncompliance and disruptive behavior,” the press release states. “Upon later review of the incident, it was discovered that while in the restraint chair, Deputy Mooney utilized pepper spray and struck the inmate.
“At some point during the incident, Deputy Mooney did make contact with Sgt. (Bill) Stansberry who was the supervisor on duty. Sgt. Stansberry responded and was also present for a period of time during the incident.”
Nelson’s press release stated that later that same morning, the incident was reported to Chief Ryan Bentley.
“Both the inmate and Deputy Mooney were taken to Adena Pike Hospital to be treated for any possible injuries,” the press release states. “The inmate and deputy were both treated and released later that same morning.”
According to Nelson’s press release, Bentley notified Chief Robert Barbee, who also responded to the hospital.
“After a brief discussion by Chief Bentley and Chief Barbee with Deputy Mooney, Sheriff Nelson was notified and an investigation started,” Nelson’s release states. “After statements were taken and recordings of the incident reviewed, Sgt. Stansberry and Deputy Mooney were placed on administrative leave pending completion of the investigation.”
According to Nelson, after completion of the investigation it was recommended that Mooney be terminated, but prior to the disciplinary hearing, Mooney tendered his resignation. During the disciplinary hearing, Sgt. Stansberry was demoted in rank and given a two-week suspension.
According to Nelson, after the sheriff’s office investigation was completed, the file was turned over to Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk “for his review and disposition.”
Junk indicated that Mooney’s resignation takes effect on Jan. 1 and that he is on sick leave until then, but he said that he had no input on the discipline of the officers, which took place prior to his involvement.
Junk said that the incident was first brought to his attention by Nelson about a week after it occurred after the sheriff’s office had completed its internal discipline for the incident. Nelson provided him with the report and video of the incident a few days after that, Junk indicated.
Junk said that has soon as Nelson talked to him about the incident he contacted the FBI to see if they were interested in looking at the case, and Junk said that they were interested.
According to Junk the FBI obtained a copy of the internal investigation and the videos from the prosecutor’s office around Dec. 6.
“Obviously, I can’t speak for the FBI or the U.S. Attorney’s Office — they have their own protocols that they use to evaluate cases — but I thought it could possibly be a violation of federal criminal law, so I wanted to call them first.”
Junk said he has also spoken to people with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office concerning the incident.
“There absolutely will be an outside criminal investigation on this,” Junk said. “That is absolutely going to happen.”
Junk said the video itself is self-explanatory.
“Nobody deserves to have that happen to them,” he said of the incident.
“Obviously, the video is disturbing,” Junk said. “ And honestly I’m glad that it’s out (in the public) because this is something that the public deserves to know about … They need to know what law enforcement and their other officials are doing.”
According to Junk, it was indicated to him that Mooney broke his hand during the incident from hitting Friend. Video of the incident seems to show Mooney hitting Friend multiple times.
According to Junk, Friend was on the drugs bath salts and methamphetamine at the time of the incident. According to Pike County Court online records, charges against Friend include a misdemeanor one count of assault, a misdemeanor one count of theft, and misdemeanor three counts of criminal mischief.
Junk indicated that “nothing gives someone the right to abuse a restrained inmate no matter what they’re in there for.”
