Youth League soccer registration is in full swing, with the deadline to register this Saturday, Aug. 1.
Registration can be completed online at www.PikeCountySoccer.com . According to Chris Williamson, Youth League director, they plan on beginning the season on Aug. 29.
“We have a division for players as young as two years old up to 6th grade,” Williamson stated. “Our Pike County United travel teams (U10 and up) plan to play again in the Scioto County League, however with the current situation (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) the details of this are still up in the air. Regardless, even if we don’t travel, we still plan to have a league for those kids.”
“Our board is doing a tremendous job of staying on top of guidelines and recommendations to allow the kids to have something to look forward to this fall. As we get closer to the season we will be working with the Pike County Health Department in order to make sure we are doing exactly what we should be doing.”
If anyone has any questions they can reach out to Williamson or the Pike County YMCA for more information.
“Last year we had over 300 kids participate in the league, and we are looking forward to another great fall season!,” Williamson said.
The Youth League recently held a Youth Camp at the beginning of July, with more than 60 kids, ages three through junior high.
“Everyone had a great time and put a lot of work into their games to learn some valuable skills,” Williamson stated. “Our camp staff of Waverly High School Coach Luke McAllister and many of my former players combined to give the kids an engaging variety of drills and games throughout the week.
“I feel that the kids really enjoyed the week. Many of them haven’t been out much since school let out. Seeing the smiles on their faces made it all worthwhile, even in the 90-plus heat every single day! We took many precautions to protect our players and parents during the week including washing equipment daily, daily symptom checks with the parents and social distancing on the field when possible.”
