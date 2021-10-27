PIKETON- The FREE Tax Preparation and Financial Literacy Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County is offering an Upcycling Workshop the evening of Thursday, Nov. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center of Pike County located at 941 Market St. in Piketon.
This workshop is being offered at no cost. The workshop will explore how to reuse, revamp, and remake common everyday items into new gift ideas for the Holiday season. Projects will be made in class for students to take home.
Registration is required for this workshop. For more information and to register for the workshop, contact Ashley at 740-289-2371 extension 7034 or via email at astewart@pikecac.org. Seating is limited. Light refreshments will be provided.
