Editor’s Note: All quotes or statements in this article attributed to ‘Wagner’ were made by Jake Wagner.
On Friday, Jake Wagner continued to undergo cross examination in the murder trial of his brother, George Wagner IV.
Both brothers, along with their parents, are charged with numerous crimes related to the killing of seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley in April of 2016.
Defense attorney, John Parker, asked Wagner how he reacted when he received a call from a colleague Andrew Carson the day after the murders asking him if he knew what happened.
“I acted shocked,” Wagner said. “At first I was silent, but I acted surprised.”
“You lied?” Parker asked
“Yes,” Wagner said
“You lied to him (Carson), lied to the Gilleys, you lied to the Rhodens, lied to BCI, lied to Beth. You lied to everyone until you got your plea,” Parker said.
“Lies continue don’t they?” Parker asked.
“Yes.”
Wagner mentioned that he has trouble remembering things and has had that problem for a long time.
Parker turned his attention to Jake’s plea deal and was asked if there was anything he requested of prosecutors that he was not granted.
Wagner said he asked for time with his family, for the charges against George and Angela (his mother) to be dropped, and the possibility of parole, but he was not granted any of those requests.
Jake was then questioned about the planning of the murders and mentioned that the Wagners were in the midst of building a barn during the time.
“You did most of the planning when your dad and George were out in the barn,” Parker charged.
Jake testified that he and his dad did most of the planning, and that he himself prepared the guns.
“George wasn’t supposed to go,” Wagner said. “He didn’t want to go.”
Going back to the plea agreement, Parker asked Jake, “You have to convince them (the prosecution) you’re telling the truth?”
“Yes,” Wagner answered.
On redirect, special prosecutor Angela Canepa focused on the plea agreement and the events leading up to it.
Wagner told the jury that he had lied to investigators from the time of the homicides to the time his grandmother pleaded guilty.
“You’re the one that determines what the truth is?” Canepa asked.
“Yes,” Wagner answered.
On recross, Parker narrowed in on the plea deal.
“You are a stone cold blooded killer aren’t you?” Parker asked Wagner.
“I was,” Wagner replied.
“You lie all the time?” Parker asked.
“I did,” Wagner answered.
“You sold that deal to the state of Ohio,” Parker said.
Parker charged the Wagner said whatever the state wanted to hear to get out of the death penalty.
After Canepa had Wagner testify he had given truthful testimony, and Judge Randy Deering asked Parker if he had any more questions, Parker dismissively said, “Take him away judge. We have no further questions.”
Monday, the state called experts to the stand who had testified previously to go over more ballistic and forensic evidence.
George’s mother Angela took the stand Tuesday morning.
