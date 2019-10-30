Candidates in contested Pike County races filled out questionnaires for the News Watchman. We will be printing their responses in upcoming editions leading up to the election on Nov. 5. Today we spotlight candidates in the Scioto Valley Local School Board race.
Jeff Cutler
1. What motivated you to try to regain your seat on the Scioto Valley School Board? I wake up with motivation and desire every day to see that the district continues to do amazing things for the students, staff and community of Scioto Valley Schools. To make sure that I have a voice in making the best decisions for the district. Recently I was motivated to fill the position of the next superintendent with the most qualified person for the position and that hire went to our current superintendent Mr. Wes Hairston.
2. If re-elected, what will be your top priority as a Scioto Valley School Board member? I feel when I’m re-elected, I will focus on all the issues dealing with Scioto Valley School District by making them a high priority. One priority right now is the Zahns Corner contamination issue. Depending on the outcome of the third-party testing to seek funds to either build a new school or give the existing building a clean bill of health is important to our community. School security for students and staff is always a main priority and staying up to date with the most recent security technology. Making sure the students are getting the best academic instruction possible. Another priority is the ongoing building project. New turf field, athletic complex, gymnasium, auditorium, and concession stand. It’s going to be a great addition to Piketon facilities.
3. What do you feel are your strongest qualities that will benefit the school should you be re-elected? One of my strongest qualities would be that I have served on the Scioto Valley School Board for 12 years making me knowledgeable of past and present issues. Also, I have served to negotiate union contracts and have sat on many interviewing committees among many other things. I have enjoyed every year of service. Another quality is I am a United States Army Veteran where I served on active duty with the U. S. Army 10th Mountain Division Ft. Drum, NY from 1987-1990.
4. Where are you employed and how do (will) your current job duties make you a suitable candidate for the school board position? I am owner/partner of Cutler and Pate Roofing which has been successfully in business for 29 years. Through my work I make daily decisions involving business, finance, and community involvement. With those skills I’ve become more knowledgeable in the areas that benefit the Scioto Valley School District.
5. How long have you been associated with Scioto Valley Local Schools, and in what capacities have you served at the school(s)? Currently serving the 12th year on the Scioto Valley School Board and being a 1983 graduate of Piketon High School and living in the district most of my life has given me the ability to be a big part of my local community.
6. What all volunteer work have you done in the past? I am currently a member of the Piketon Athletic Boosters where you can find me volunteering my time since 2014 to raise funds for students and athletes. In the past years I have volunteered as a little league baseball coach, and Peewee football coach.
7. What leadership roles have you held that would benefit the students, parents, and staff at Scioto Valley Local Schools? I am currently the president of the Piketon Athletic Boosters. I have been an active member of Union Hill Church since 1997, where I also serve as a church board member. My leadership role in the business of Cutler and Pate Roofing allows me to sponsor multiple activities in our community; Pike County Junior Fair Livestock sale, Sheriffs Halloween Bash, Pike CTC Senior Day, PHS Musical, Waverly HS Quiz team, Shriners Club Golf Outing, Radio broadcast making awareness against child abuse and about missing children, The village of Piketon Wing-Ding, purchase/sponsor banners for Piketon Senior athletes along with many other activities.
8. What organizations are you a member of?
• I have served on the Scioto Valley School board for 12 years.
• I am currently president of the Piketon Athletic Boosters.
• An active member of Union Hill Church.
• Owner/Partner of Cutler and Pate Roofing.
9. Please provide a brief autobiography about your family life or anything not mentioned above that you would like to share with the public. Being a 1983 graduate of Piketon High School and living in the district most of my life has given me the ability to be a big part of my local community. I have been married for 31 years to Pauletta Cutler and have three children. My two sons have also graduated from Piketon High School.
I would like to thank the community/voters for their support in the past and I am asking for your continuous support in the upcoming election. Don’t forget voting on Nov. 5 will take place at the NEW Piketon High School Gymnasium. “GO REDSTREAKS”
Cheryl Shaw
1. What motivated you to run for a seat on the Scioto Valley Local School Board? I believe it is imperative that there be an educator on the Board of Education. My experience as a 40+ year educator, administrator, child advocate, and vocational evaluator uniquely positions me to be an active leader and voice for educational excellence. Throughout my career I have provided counsel and guidance to countless students, helping them to realize their full potential and aspirations. My motivation and drive for pursuing a board seat is to advance this work; continuously improving the educational experience for all students, including the evaluation of academic and technical offerings, extra-curricular programs, facilities, and grant subsidized programs.
2. If elected, what will be your top priority as a Scioto Valley Local School Board member?
• Improving State Report Card/Results
o While there have been reported improvements to the performance and academic results of students there is still much room for improvement and focus. According to the State of Ohio Report Card, available on www.reportcard.education.ohio.gov our district has an overall grade of “C”.
• Continuously review all programs, including those that are grant subsidized.
o For example, I am in full support of the free breakfast and lunch program that has been implemented, as it is a benefit to our students and has proven to be fiscally sustainable through budgeting and grants.
o As with any program, to remain successful, we should continuously monitor and adjust accordingly, to ensure the best results. It is my belief that we should review the nutritional value, protein content, and “hot” meal offerings (i.e. breakfast sandwiches, complete with eggs, meat choice, etc.), limiting sugary options.
• Overcrowding/Manageable Classroom Size
o While site investigations are still ongoing at Zahn’s Corner Middle School (due to possible contamination) it is imperative that we evaluate and find practical solutions to eliminate overcrowding and stressors on our faculty.
o While the best decision was made for the safety of our students and faculty, with the information on hand at the time, it does not preclude the responsibility of the board and the administration to continuously seek improvements and stability that directly impact student and staff performance, while assessing the future of the ZCMS site.
• School Safety
o The safety of our students and faculty is a top priority. Establishing and continuously evaluating safety protocols and procedures for students, faculty, facilities and transportation services, in collaboration with local law enforcement and emergency services, will best position us to reach optimal safety goals.
3. What do you feel are your strongest qualities that will benefit the school should you be elected? My skills and abilities as an educator have helped improve the educational experience of many students throughout the district and county over the years. As an administrator, counselor and coach I have been an advocate for personal and academic growth, a mentor on and off the field, and have been a voice for at-risk youth. These qualities along with my passion for continued learning and improvement will bring a positive influence and perspective to the board, students, faculty and community at large.
4. Where are you employed and how do (will) your current job duties make you a suitable candidate for the board member position? In 2015 I retired from the Pike County Career Technology Center (CTC), after 35 years of service. Throughout the last five years I have been a substitute teacher at both Piketon High School and the CTC. An additional benefit that my retirement affords is the ability to devote my full attention and effort to Scioto Valley Local School District business and initiatives.
During my tenure with the Scioto Valley Local School District and CTC I served as a classroom educator, vocational evaluator, licensed counselor, and Dean of Students, including being an adult studies instructor with the Pike Co. ASPIRE program.
Each role provided me with unique insight and allowed me to focus on needs-based solutions and guidance for students, families, curriculum development, vocational and career readiness, and exercising sound fiscal responsibility. All of which are transferrable skills that I intend to bring to the board.
5. How long have you been associated with Scioto Valley Local Schools and in what capacities have you served at the school(s)? In total I have spent over 40 years serving the students and families of Pike County as an educator and administrator
• 7 years at Piketon High School as a General Science, Health and Physical Education teacher.
• 28 years at Pike County Career Technology Center as Vocational Evaluator and Dean of Students, respectively.
• 5 years as a substitute teacher at Piketon High School.
• During my 40-year tenure I also served as an Adult Education Instructor for the Pike Co. ASPIRE program; where adults are provided the opportunity to accomplish their education and career goals, including but not limited to, High School Equivalency Exam, Work Keys Test, pre-employment testing, and post-secondary courses.
• Served as high school volleyball (10 years, combined) and softball (5 years) coach.
6. What all volunteer work have you done in the past?
• 10 years as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) with Piketon Squad 4.
• 14 years as a 4-H advisor with Chix & Chaps 4-H Club.
• Relay for Life Participant
• Piketon High School Band and Athletic Booster Clubs
7. What leadership roles have you held that would benefit the students, parents, and staff at Scioto Valley Local Schools? As Dean of Students at the Career Technology Center (CTC) my direct responsibilities and those of my office included, disciplinary assessment, creation of development plans, implementation and resolution. Further, I provided counsel and guidance to students related to any personal or academic issues that were of concern.
In this role I participated in site safety meetings with local law enforcement. As a mandated reporter, I collaborated with the offices of Child & Protective Services, Job & Family Services, Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health District and Integrated Services to ensure the safety and well-being of our student and staff population.
During weekly planning sessions on school operations I assisted in developing, implementing and maintaining best practices for continued academic success and safety protocols for the school population and facilities.
I have engaged as an informal mentor to various peers and staff members on a variety of topics, from self-development to classroom instruction approaches. I have also served as an informal mentor to a host of current and former students.
8. What organizations are you a member of?
Chi Omega Alpha Sorority
Prior to retirement I was an active member of:
• Skills USA Advisor, leading participants to win national competitions for two consecutive years.
• Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) member for educators and administrators, focusing on professional, program and policy development and marketing for vocational educators.
• Former National Education Association (NEA) and Ohio Education Association (OEA) union member.
9. Please provide a brief autobiography about your family life or anything not mentioned above that you would like to share with the public. A Pike County native and part of four generations of educators, I have a passion for and have devoted my life to the education of children and families throughout our district and community.
I received my Bachelor of Science in Health/Physical Education & General Science from Rio Grande, Master’s Degree in School Counseling from the University of Dayton, and Vocational Evaluation Certificate from Kent State University.
For 30 years I’ve been happily married to my husband Keith, and together, we have twin daughters, Abby & Ally. Alongside my immediate and extended family, I’m an avid traveler, enjoying road trips across the United States, exploring the vast terrain and regional wildlife. Additionally, we enjoy camping on long weekends.
Annette Jenkins
1. What motivated you to try to regain your seat on the Scioto Valley Local School Board? My husband, Larry Jenkins, and I are alumni of Piketon High School and take pride in raising our three children, Alex, Tre and Adelynn, in our hometown. It has been an honor to serve and represent the families of Scioto Valley Local District. I believe that my time on Scioto Valley Local School Board has resulted in positive academic outcomes, vast improvements and valuable community partnerships. I have a genuine interest in improving our school district and want to continue moving our district forward in our academics, ensure the successful completion of our building projects of our multipurpose athletic facility, and a new auditorium for our Arts and Musical programs.
2. If re-elected, what will be your top priority as a Scioto Valley Local School board member? Since elected, I have initiated and was successful in implementing district goals to use as a guide to transform the Board’s vision into reality. I will continue to work on district goals implemented during my first term by prioritizing and maintaining safe, efficient facilities, providing appropriate resources to support academic achievement, and to continue to reflect the financial values of our community.
Safe and Efficient Facilities:
I am up-to-date on the current challenges our district is facing with the closure of Zahn’s Corner Middle School due to the presence of radioactive contaminates in and near our school building. I am fully committed and will not back down or be swayed by outside influences for the safety, health and well-being of our students, staff and community. I currently hold a position on the Council of Governments for Scioto Valley and will be the voice for our students of Scioto Valley Local School District.
Academic Achievement:
I will continue to focus on improving efforts to ensure our students have opportunities to excel academically to be successful in their future endeavors. Especially focusing on all students being ready for college, prepared to enter into the work force, and equipped with life skills to be a good citizen of our community. I will continue to be transparent to parents and our community through public disclosure of the district’s progress and challenges.
Financial Accountability:
I will continue to oversee our school budget and ensure it is responsive to meet all the needs of our students and staff members. I have proven experience and knowledge about how to implement cost-saving measures and understand how our local school district budget is funded by the State, Federal and local tax payers. I will continue to be a good fiscal steward of your taxpayers’ dollars and act in the best interest of our students within the scope of my legal authority.
3. What do you feel are your strongest qualities that will benefit the school should you be re-elected? Being an effective board member requires more than just showing up to monthly meetings. I am a “roll up your sleeves and lead by example person” who will do what needs to be done for the best interest of our school district. I can look past all the smiles, opinions, and handshakes, and make an honest determination of the school resources and performance. A thorough evaluation requires leadership, determination and sometimes hard conversations. I am that board member that will not avoid the tough issues and make those difficult decisions to move our district forward in the best interest for our students, staff and the facilities.
4. Where are you employed and how do (will) your current job duties make you a suitable candidate for the board member position? In 2010, I accepted the position as the Executive Director of the Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence and have transformed an under-performing nonprofit into a thriving vital advocacy agency within Pike County, providing trauma informed care services to victims of family violence. I am a dedicated professional whose accomplishments reflect superior leadership with a passion to utilize my skills and experience to make a difference within our community.
I have been an influential leader who has advocated for at-risk families in Pike County for almost 20 years. I know the needs of our community and understand the challenges our students face on a daily basis in our district. I believe to be a successful school district we must effectively engage families and communities to support our students. I will continue to be a school board member who is responsive and receptive to open dialogue with parents, students and staff in our community. If re-elected, I will continue to be the voice of integrity and honesty for our students. I am committed to make a difference in my tenure as a school board member of Scioto Valley Local School District.
Education:
Liberty University, Masters in Human Services, Executive Leadership
Shawnee State University, Bachelors in Arts, Social Sciences
Registered Advocate with Senior Standing
Professional Experience:
Executive Director, Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence,
September 2010-Present
Family Support Specialist, Scioto Valley Local School District,
August 2000-September 2010
Site Coordinator, 21st Century Community Learning Center, Scioto Valley Local School District, December 2000-May 2004
Child Welfare Caseworker, Investigation Unit, Ross County Department of Children Services, September 1998-August 2000
FEMA, Human Services Administrative Assistant Intern, March 1997-August 1997, Federal Emergency Management Agency
5. How long have you been associated with Scioto Valley Local Schools and in what capacities have you served at the school(s)? Throughout my professional career in Human Services, I have served and advocated for children and their families in Pike County for almost 20 years. In 2000, I was hired as the Family Support Specialist for Jr. & Sr. High School to provide counseling and educational support for at-risk students and their families. I served as the liaison among teachers and parents to improve behaviors of concern and academic performance of our students. After several months of employment within our district, I was hired as the Site Coordinator for the 21st Century Community Learning Center, an after-school grant program known as After School Mall. I implemented and coordinated after school academic interventions and recreational activities for students who participated in the After School Mall program. I have proven experience to address the academic, social needs of students to help them feel connected, engaged, and ready to succeed. Now as an Executive Director of a non-profit organization for almost 10 years and my tenure as a Scioto Valley Local School Board member, I will continue to work to improve and provide opportunities for children in our community. I will continue to be an active and informed board member to use my area of expertise to seek out opportunities to open doors for our children to have an extra advantage to a great start for their future!
6. What all volunteer work have you done in the past? I am a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Piketon and have volunteered throughout the years in the women’s and children ministries. Involved as a parent throughout my children’s elementary and middle school years volunteering at school events and field trips. My husband and I helped manage the Piketon Athletic Youth League for many years.
Since elected as a member of the Scioto Valley Local School Board, I have volunteered countless hours in meetings with our former and current Superintendents, presenting at conferences, participate in both union negotiations, conducted interviews for various positions within the district, and work meetings to implement district goals. These things aforementioned in addition to responding and being available to the people who elected me as your school board member to be a listening ear to address concerns of parents, staff, and community members.
7. What leadership roles have you held that would benefit the students, parents, and staff at Scioto Valley Local Schools? As a lifelong advocate for at-risk youth and as your elected school board member, I will continue to support all students’ needs inside and outside the classroom, to help them reach their full potential. Recently, our district hired Dr. Hickman as our Social-Emotional Learning teacher who understands trauma’s impact on brain development and how that manifests itself in the child’s behavior. We used to assume that because a child met the age requirements to be in a certain grade they came in ready to grasp the grade-level content and behave in the age appropriate way ... but that is not reality for many of our children. Due to the increased number of children coming to school dealing with poverty, domestic violence, drug-addicted parents, and family members in jail are situations that contributed hiring a Social-Emotional Learning teacher who can meet the needs of these students.
In addition, my leadership role as the Vice President of Scioto Valley Local School Board has contributed to the following:
• Successful implementation of breakfast in the classroom and no cost breakfast and lunch program for all students.
• Piketon High School is #1 in the county on the State AIR scores in 7 of 12 tested areas.
• Jasper Elementary received award for “High Progress School of Honor”.
• Zahn’s Corner Middle School received “Momentum Award” for three consecutive years.
• Responsible fiscal management and public transparency with enrollment in the OhioCheckbook.com.
• School Resource Officers in every building ensuring the safety of our students and staff.
• Building and improvement projects of a multipurpose athletic facility, new auditorium, and turf for football and soccer field.
• Hiring of our new Superintendent, Mr. Hairston, an experienced leader to provide a clear vision for a quality education that supports students’ achievement.
• Improved parent and community collaboration enhancing confidence and support that promotes student achievement.
8. What organizations are you a member of?
Professional Affiliations:
Scioto Valley Local School Board, Vice President, 2016-Present
Shawnee State Alumni Advisory Board
Ohio School Board Association, Hospitality Committee
Council of Government for Scioto Valley
Pike County Coalition to End Human Trafficking
Family Violence Prevention Collaboration Board, President
Family and Children First Council
Peer Grant Reviewer, Ohio Criminal Justice Services
Ohio Advocate Network
Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence
Ohio Domestic Violence Network Member
Association of Ohio Non-Profit Organization
National Alliance Against Domestic Violence
9. Please provide a brief autobiography about your family life or anything not mentioned above that you would like to share with the public. Our district is facing many challenges ahead and I will face the future of our district head-on and be fully committed to ensure the safety and well-being for our students, staff, and community. Effective leadership makes a difference! There’s nothing new or especially controversial about that idea. Leadership matters by charting a clear course that everyone understands, establishes high expectations and tracks progress and performance. I will continue to lead with integrity and honesty and be transparent in our district’s progress. My ultimate accountability as your elected Scioto Valley Local School Board Member is your vote on Nov. 5th! I would appreciate your continued trust and support by voting to Re-Elect Annette Jenkins for Scioto Valley Local School Board!
Please note that the voting location for all townships within Scioto Valley Local District will be at the New Piketon High School gymnasium.
