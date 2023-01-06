Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed legislation Thursday that would’ve preempted local bans on flavored tobacco. He’s been telegraphing the move for weeks and spoke about the decision flanked by health officials at the Statehouse.

“This measure is not — is not in the public interest,” DeWine said of HB 513. “And therefore, just a few minutes ago, I have vetoed this bill. There is the well documented danger of tobacco products. I think we all know medical experts have been warning about the dangers of tobacco for decades.”


