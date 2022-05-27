PIKETON — Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management issued a final proposal request for the new Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant decontamination and decommissioning contract.
According to DOE, the new contract will have a maximum value of up to $5.87 billion, over a 10-year ordering period, that would replace the A-Plant DD contract currently held by Fluor–BWXT Portsmouth.
FBP has been under contract at the site since August 2010, where a team of more than 1,900 has been tasked with the cleanup of the more than 130 buildings on site.
As a DOE spokesperson told the News Watchman, FBP would still be able to request the new contract. Most recently, the company had signed a 12-month extension with the department in April 2021 worth $690 million.
This contract, referred to as an Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity contract, would have its performance of task orders due within five years beyond the end of the ordering period.
Since beginning operations in March 2011, FBP has been tasked with the dismantling of more than 315 facilities including the deactivation of three process buildings. One of which is the X-326 process building, which DOE said in a recent press release is approximately 80% complete with demolition.
DOE listed demolition and disposal responsibilities the contractor would follow such as facilities, process equipment, related process buildings, and other ancillary facilities. The contract also includes remediation of contaminated soils and groundwater, and disposition of uranium material.
"The purpose of the follow-on Contract will be to achieve completion of the D&D mission by successfully completing the environmental cleanup at the best value to the U.S. taxpayer," the update from DOE reads.
Several responsibilities historically held by FBP, however, will be transferred to the forthcoming Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office Operations and Site Mission Support contract. The OSMS contract work will include utilities (water, sewer, and electric); Emergency Management (fire protection, emergency operations center); Physical Security (Protective Force); Uranium transfers; and Nuclear Material Control and Accountability.
This transferring between contracts will not cause "an overall reduction in scope for the PORTS site," DOE says, nor any change to the workforce totals.
"To ensure a smooth transition of scope and workforce, the transition periods for the new OSMS and D&D Contracts will be aligned," the department said in a press release. "The planned approach for effective scope alignment between the contracts will be beneficial for long-term workforce continuity and will allow for a strategic focus on the D&D work under the ESCM (End State Contracting Model)."
The next contractor, whether it be FBP or another company, will be required to demonstrate commitment to the community through a detailed plan detailing its local engagement with reinustrialization efforts. The contract will also provide for a 5% preference for the award of subcontracts to regional small businesses.
Since 2010, FBP has been awarded multiple extensions in April 2016, October 2018, and April 2021. Its original 10-year contract, those first five years guaranteed, was valued at north of $2 billion.
The announcement comes on the heels of several developments at the 3,778-acre facility, where a Texas-based company announced plans to reindustrialize on-site and U.S. Reps held a meeting with local officials to discuss funding for a new middle school for the Scioto Valley Local Schools District.
