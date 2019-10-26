Candidates in contested Pike County races have been asked to fill out questionnaires for the News Watchman. We will be printing their responses in upcoming editions leading up to the election on Nov. 5. Today, we spotlight candidates in the Beaver Village Council race.
Jason Traylor
1. What motivated you to run for a seat on Beaver Village Council? The people of the village should be informed and involved in major decision making (regarding) their property.
2. If elected, what would be your top priority as a Beaver Village Council member? To keep the people of the village informed of operations. Most problems can be solved with communication.
3. What do you feel are your strongest qualities that would benefit the residents of Beaver should you be elected? Common sense. I treat all individuals with respect. I speak straight to the point, no sugar coating.
4. Have you always lived in Pike County? Yes.
5. What volunteer activities are you now involved in or have been involved in? Proud sponsor of the Beaver Oktoberfest for over a decade. Supporter of Eastern High School athletic programs and Eastern PTO. Sponsor of the Beaver Veterans Memorial. Participant in Eastern Halloween Trunk or Treat.
6. What organizations are you a member of?
7. Where are you employed, and how will your job experiences, past and present, benefit the residents of Beaver should you be elected to Beaver Village Council? Rapp’s Repair Shop and I am self employed, owner of Custom Signs and Monuments. I make good business decisions. I am in the village every day.
8. What leadership roles have you held that would benefit the residents of Beaver should you be elected to Beaver Village Council? I have held multiple elected positions.
9. Please provide a brief autobiography about your family life or anything not mentioned above that you would like to share with the public. I was raised on a farm and taught strong work ethics. I have lived in the village for many years along with my wife and our dog Ralph. We enjoy supporting our community events and our school.
(Traylor said that he is a registered Democrat but said vote for the person not the party.)
Danny Sturgill
1. What motivated you to run for a seat on Beaver Village Council? My motivation to run for a seat on Beaver Village Council came from a desire to be part of the solution to make Beaver better for the citizens of Beaver now and in the future. I firmly believe that you cannot complain about how things are run or done if you are not willing to step up and be part of the solution. With this belief I step forward to fill a position on Beaver Council.
2. If elected, what would be your top priority as a Beaver Village Council member? If elected I would make it a top priority to clean up the village. There are several buildings that are old and run down. These buildings are at the point of making our great village look bad to anyone who would want to come to Beaver. Also, I would join some of the current council members who are looking for a way to replace the current water piping that Beaver has. Also I want to look into ways to make our park better for our children to play in.
3. What do you feel are your strongest qualities that would benefit the residents of Beaver should you be elected? The top three qualities that I have that would benefit Beaver are Honest, Reliable, and Team Player. If you ask me a question I am not afraid to tell you the truth, no matter if it does not go along with what you are thinking. I convey with respect but at the same time let you know what the truth is. In giving my opinion I will listen to yours then let you know what mine is, as well, where we can work together to get an outcome that will be right for all parties involved. If I tell you I will be there, I will be there. I am not one to tell you I will do something then not do it. If elected, the village of Beaver will be there; I will not quit. If elected, I will work with other council members to make Beaver a great community, to live in and (for) others to invest (in).
4. Where are you employed and how will your job experiences, past and present, benefit the residents of Beaver should you be elected to Beaver Village Council? As a student (aide) and substitute (at Pike County Career Technology Center), I am able to help others when they need assistance but encourage them along the pathway to total independence. I believe the goal of any attendant should be to help the student to attain total independence, not dependence. This is true in any leadership role you are to take on. As a council member I want what is best for the citizens of Beaver. We are there to make life better for them. This can be done in a number of ways. First, we help by the cleanup of the city, making it beautiful, clean and a great environment for them to live in. Then we maintain this standard so that all the people can enjoy the village and all the services that we offer. Next, we make ourselves available to listen to their concerns and needs. Lastly, we implement new ways of making living in Beaver great, entertaining, and attractive to new business.
5. Have you always lived in Pike County? I have been around this area most of my life. When I was a young boy, I was in Beaver at my grandparents’ house most of the time. We lived in Jackson County, but if you asked, I was at their house more then I was at home. I started attending Beaver school in eighth grade. I graduated from Eastern in 1997. After graduation, I have lived in Pike County all but one year, when we were working as a camp director for a mission called IN-FAITH.
(Sturgill combined the following two questions): 6. What leadership roles have you been involved in and how will you apply those leadership skills to the Beaver Village Council should you be elected as a member? 7. What volunteer activities have you been involved in? I have been involved with Mt. Hope Bible Camp where I have taken on many positions over the years. A few positions have been Head Cabin Leader, Cook, V.B.S. Director, planning teams for weekend camp, summer camp and quiz rallies and score keeper at the youth rallies. I have been volunteering there since around 2005. I am soccer coach for Eastern Youth League Soccer U5; I am in my second year now. Also I am the media specialist at our home church. I also volunteer at the concession stand at Eastern schools. These are just a few of the activities that I have done or (am) currently involved with.
I believe these activities will help me being on the village council where I have worked with multiple different types of people. One needs to be able to identify who they are working with and how that person works the best. In my time of working with people I can see you need to (treat) all with respect but also with compassion, understanding that each person understands and reacts differently to the same situation or questions. Taking the time to get to know them is the key to understanding each situation and reaction that they have encountered.
8. What organizations are you a member of or have been a member of? I am currently a member of the Beaver planning and zoning commission and Beaver Emmanuel United Methodist Church.
9. Please provide a brief autobiography about your family life or anything not mentioned above that you would like to share with the public. I am a husband, and father of two children who attend Ross-Pike preschool at Eastern. My wife is currently seeking her LPN licenses through the Scioto County Joint Vocational School and will be tentatively graduating in February 2020.
(Sturgill is a Republican.)
Tommy Wallace
1. What motivated you to run for Beaver Village Council? Motivation for myself is the lack of involvement from council to Beaver citizens. An attitude of “This is what we’re doing, period.”
2. If elected, what would be your top priority as a member of Beaver Village Council? Research feasibility of hiring a law enforcement officer. Work with Beaver citizens to improve village services and discover improvements to the village to become a place new people want (to) live in.
3. What do you feel are your strongest qualities that would benefit the residents of Beaver should you be elected? Common Sense! Being a stand-up guy. Champion for the little guy. 42-year career of being a problem solver/leader. I have been on Beaver Council before also.
4. Have you always lived in Pike County? Lifelong Pike Countian. 62.5 years.
5. Where are you employed? Retired.
6. How will the employment experience you now have or have had in the past benefit the residents of Beaver should you be elected? I was a Supervisor/Estimator/VP for a General Contractor based in Cincinnati.
7. What volunteer activities have you been involved in or are now involved in? Masonic Lodge, Waverly, Ohio. Also volunteer to golf as much as possible at Big Beaver Golf Course!
8. What organizations are you a member of? Masonic Lodge. Waverly
9. What leadership roles have you held that would benefit the residents of Beaver should you be elected? I was a leader in my employment history starting as a Union Laborer working my way up to retirement as Vice President of Contracting.
10. Please provide a brief autobiography about your family life or anything not mentioned above that you would like to share with the public. Life in Pike County started at six months old on Coal Dock Road. Country boy. Beaver resident for the past 35 years.
(Wallace did not provide a political affiliation.)
