(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a Toledo home-improvement contractor accused of stealing approximately $54,000 from homeowners.

The lawsuit, filed in Lucas County Common Pleas Court, alleges that Michael Windle, owner and operator of Rite-On Roofing and Siding, accepted deposits from consumers but failed to deliver any goods or services.


