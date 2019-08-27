The Scioto Valley Local School District held its annual open house on Aug. 12, with many local businesses taking part and offering school supplies and services to students.
Jasper Elementary School’s open house was held from 3 to 6 p.m., and Piketon High School’s open house from 4 to 6 p.m.
Jasper became home to grades 4 and 5, and Piketon High School became home to grade 6 this school year, after the closing of Zahn’s Corner Middle School before the end of last school year due to concerns over radiological materials in and around the school.
At the open house, Jasper Elementary students were treated to a free Hawaiian Ice from Rader Concessions. Jasper PTO sponsored the free treats. Bronze and Beautiful of Waverly sponsored free haircuts for Jasper Elementary students. Miranda Weeter Moore and Kelsey Dixon, former Piketon graduates, cut hair for Scioto Valley Students. The Atomic Credit Union was also on hand to open student banking accounts for Jasper Elementary students. Western Southern Life of Chillicothe sponsored safety registration for elementary students.
Families were welcomed into the building by Piketon High School National Honor Society members who served as greeters.
Bags for students to gather their supplies in and carry were provided by Rural King of Waverly.
Those who made donations but were unable to attend the open houses were Whit’s Frozen Custard of Waverly, Waverly Kiwanis and Waverly Lions Club.
Jasper Elementary was awarded a $1,500 grant from Waverly Walmart and also received the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund Grant in the amount of $600 for its open house.
Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 10, Jasper students in grades K through five will participate in the student-run Atomic Credit Union program. For more information about an application process that allows students to earn prizes for deposits, contact Dr. Cherie Jennings Crabtree at Jasper Elementary or inquire about the application at your local Atomic Credit Union. Parents may complete an online application at Atomic Credit Union’s website or request an application from the school.
To donate items to support students at Jasper Elementary or to learn how to participate in future open houses, contact principal Krista Conley, assistant principal Jessica Brust, or school counselor Cherie Jennings Crabtree at 740-289-2425.
Local businesses and organizations who distributed school supplies at Jasper Elementary included the following: Atomic Credit Union, Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland, Calvary Baptist Church, Help Me Grow, Valley View Health Centers, Pike County Solid Waste Management District, JP Schmitt State Farm, RSI, Bronze and Beautiful, SOMC, Peoples Bank, Community Action (Early Childhood), The Great American Woodshop (Alan/Cherie Crabtree), Pike County Juvenile Court, Integrated Services, Waverly McDonald’s, Waverly Wendy’s, Adena Family Medical Center, American Electric Power, Pike County YMCA, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth in Piketon, Garnet A. Wilson Public Library, Cub Scouts Pack 100, First National Bank, The Pavilion at Piketon, Vanguard Ministries, Bristol Village, Lifeline of Ohio, The Recovery Council, Pike County WIC Program, Addiction Outreach Clinic, Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health, RSI Entech, LLC, Ohio Valley Bank, Reach for Tomorrow, Synergy FFC, K&C Educational Associates, Dyslexia Clinic of Chillicothe, Elm Grove Fire Department and Pike County Head Start.
