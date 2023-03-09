WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) hosted a news conference call to discuss the bipartisan Social Security Fairness Act he recently introduced with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), which would repeal the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset from the Social Security Act.

“These workers have dedicated their careers to serving our communities, and it’s up to us to make sure they can retire with their full Social Security benefits,”  Senator Brown said. “This small fix will help Ohio teachers, police officers, and other state and local government employees and their families have the peace of mind that their Social Security benefits will be there for them when they retire from a life of dedicated service.”


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments