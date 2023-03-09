WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) hosted a news conference call to discuss the bipartisan Social Security Fairness Act he recently introduced with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), which would repeal the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset from the Social Security Act.
“These workers have dedicated their careers to serving our communities, and it’s up to us to make sure they can retire with their full Social Security benefits,” Senator Brown said. “This small fix will help Ohio teachers, police officers, and other state and local government employees and their families have the peace of mind that their Social Security benefits will be there for them when they retire from a life of dedicated service.”
Both of those statutes significantly reduced benefits for nearly 3 million Americans, including 241,755 Ohioans, many of whom are teachers, police officers and state, county and local government workers. Brown and Collins previously introduced the legislation in 2021.
Brown was joined on the call by Rita Lewis, who spoke about she was adversely impacted by cuts to her Social Security benefits after retiring from the West Chester Township police department in 2022.
“The dignity of work is synonymous with the dignity of retirement. No one should be penalized in terms of the professions we chose, whether it be a Teacher, Police Officer, or Fire Fighter,” Lewis said. “The Social Security Fairness Act will restore and assure the dignity, and peace of mind of a secure retirement we worked for and deserve.”
Lewis also worked with Brown on the Butch Lewis Act -- named in honor of her late husband Butch Lewis, the former retired head of Teamsters Local 100 in Southwest Ohio. The legislation saved the retirement benefits for workers and retirees in endangered pension plans for 30 years—with no cuts to earned benefits. Brown fought for this fix for years, and successfully fought to include the Butch Lewis Act in the American Rescue Plan, saving the pensions of more than 100,000 Ohioans.
