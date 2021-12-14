WASHINGTON, D.C.— Two members of Congress are calling for renegotiations in payment terms between the Department of Energy and a local organization calling for a safe cleanup of Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon.
In a letter addressed to DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH-13) say the payment in lieu of taxes agreement with the Scioto Valley-Piketon Area Council of Governments (COG) needs to be increased.
Saying the A-plant played a pivotal role in the Cold War effort, it is the belief of the two legislators that the current PILT agreement does not “adequately address” the costs felt by the community.
“Our nation owes a special thanks to the nuclear energy workers who worked at the site throughout the Cold War and its aftermath,” the Brown-Ryan letter reads. “Yet as these plants ceased operation, the toxic legacy and environmental challenges faced by these communities only intensified. As decontamination work continues at PORTS, it is imperative that DOE recognize the ongoing challenges faced by the community.”
Composed of a partnership between the Pike County Commissioners; the Pike County Health District; the Village of Piketon; the Scioto Valley Local School District; and Seal and Scioto Townships, COG was organized to advocate for a safe cleanup and reindustrialization of the site.
Village of Piketon Council member Jennifer Chandler, who represents the village at COG meetings, explained the PILT was formed since the property is on federal lands and thus exempt from real estate taxes.
Chandler explained renegotiation is needed since the area has been “grossly underpaid for a very long time” by the agreement, which evaluated the land as 1950s farmland. This has yielded a smaller payout per acre than methodologies used in other communities.
“It would be a significant increase to compensate us for the lost revenues over the last 60 years,” she said in a Tuesday interview, the 3,777-acre site operating from 1954 to 2001 now undergoing a cleanup operation.
The resulting massive loss of tax revenue has hindered efforts to reindustrialize and the need to replace the closed Zahn’s Corner Middle School. The Scioto Valley Local School District voted to close the school in May 2019 following the detection of radioactive elements in a DOE air monitor adjacent to the school.
These burdens are felt more on Pike County than surrounding towns such as Chillicothe or Portsmouth who see more of the economic benefit of jobs and services, Chandler said.
“We’re very grateful for those regional economic impacts, but the environmental burden is formed by the local community 100%,” she said, 88% of the plant’s current workforce not living in the county. “We bare all of the environmental burden, but we share in the economic benefit with the rest of the region.”
Without a fair valuation, the legislators claim the potential of the site — access to the electrical grid and the workforce- cannot be realized.
The valuation must fall in-line with what Brown and Ryan said has been and will continue to be a multi-year commitment from community leaders in ensuring the safety of the area to prospective businesses and residents.
“Its presence will require years of aggressive monitoring; community leaders will forever be plagued with the task of reassuring outside investors that their capital is safe in Pike County,” the letter reads. “(T)he community has deep reservations and concerns about the long-term impact of low-dosage exposure to the contaminants that are known to be on-, and off-site.”
Part of those concerns come from Pike County’s status as a bellwether in its cancer rate, trailing only Lawrence and Vinton counties among 88 counties.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, Pike County had a cancer rate of 539.6 cancer cases per 100,000 residents between 2014 and 2018 — the state average for those years only being 467.5 per 100,000.
Lung and Bronchus cancer in Pike County was the most lethal form in those years where 24 of 37 cases led to deaths over those five years. As a result of these heightened rates, PCGHD conducted an informal “Cancer Cluster” study on its Facebook page in 2019.
Health Commissioner Matt Brewster told Cincinnati television news station “Local 12” that “approximately 500 additional people within 10 miles of the facility revealed serious illnesses and cancer.”
As demolition continues of the X-326 process building, DOE said in its most recent public meeting that all of its 23 air monitoring stations have returned results below regulatory limits.
The stations, located both on and off-site, detect for Transuranic isotopes, asbestos, uranium, and volatile organic compounds.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.