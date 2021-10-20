COLUMBUS- Following five years of investigation, the Pike County Rhoden Murder Task Force received honors during the annual annual Law Enforcement Conference held on Tuesday.
The task force, composed of members from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Ohio Attorney General's Office, and local officials, received the Distinguished Law Enforcement Group Achievement Award from state Attorney General Dave Yost.
“There are officers all over Ohio who heroically serve our communities every day and are the backbone of the civil society we all enjoy,” Yost said. “The officers being honored represent the best of those heroes, and I am proud of their dedication to protecting the unprotected.”
According to Yost's office, local and state investigators have scoured through documents and put in significant hours which led to the result of arrests of eight members of the Wagner family. More than 1,100 tips were cleared; 500 interviews completed; 700 pieces of evidence tested; and 500 subpoenas, search warrants and court orders requested.
This spring, Jake Wagner, 28, pleaded guilty to all eight murders, including that of the 19-year-old mother of his daughter. Jake, who will spend the rest of his life in prison, has been cooperating with prosecutors and confirmed that the heinous plot was sparked by a custody dispute.
And last month, his mother, Angela Wagner, also pleaded guilty for her role in plotting the massacre. Her son George Wagner IV and her husband, George “Billy” Wagner, are awaiting trial.
Members of the task force include:
Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation
- Special Agent Ryan Scheiderer (lead agent)
- Special Agent Supervisor Kevin Barbeau
- Special Agent Jennifer Comisford
- Special Agent Supervisor Roger Davis
- Forensic Scientist Suzanne Elliott
- Criminal Intelligence Analyst Julia Eveslage
- Criminal Intelligence Supervisor Dana Forney
- Special Agent Todd Fortner
- Special Agent James Gore
- Special Agent Shane Hanshaw
- Special Agent Chadwick Holcomb
- Special Agent Jonathan Jenkins
- Special Agent Supervisor William Jones
- Forensic Accountant Michael Kaizar
- Victim Advocate Cindy Kuhr
- Criminal Intelligence Analyst Jennifer Lester
- Special Agent James Mulford
- Special Agent Perry Roeser
- Special Agent Supervisor Justin Root
- DNA Lab Director Kristen Slaper
- Special Agent Richard Ward
- Forensic Scientist Matthew White
Formerly of BCI/Attorney General’s Office
- Special Agent Stephfon Daniels
- Special Agent Scott Fitch
- Special Agent Seth Hagaman
- Assistant Superintendent Karen Huey
- Special Agent Cornelius McGrady
- Computer Forensic Analyst Jonathan Robbins
- Superintendent Thomas Stickrath
- Special Agent-in-Charge Benjamin Suver
- Special Agent Supervisor Michael Trout
- Special Agent Bryan White
- Deputy Attorney General for Law Enforcement Stephen Schumaker
Local Sheriff’s Offices
- Maj. Alan Lewis (co-lead investigator) — Ross County, formerly of Pike County
- Maj. Timothy Dickerson — formerly of Pike County
Prosecution
- Lead Prosecutor Angie Canepa
- Pike County Prosecutor Robert Junk
- Assistant Prosecutor Andy Wilson
On Monday, Wagner IV is set to appear before the Pike County Court of Common Pleas and Judge Randy Deering for a motion hearing. The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. at the county courthouse.
Charges against Wagner IV include eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, among a total of 22 charges.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
