design
Buy Now
Photo courtesy of the Betty D. Glenn - Jacqueline Kingsbury Collection

National Church Residences will host an exclusive art exhibit by accomplished fashion designer and illustrator Jacqueline Berce Kingsbury (a former Bristol Village resident) on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bristol Village Glenn Center.

Kingsbury's illustrations appeared on the packaging of Butterick and McCall's patterns and in "Vogue" Magazine during her career. 

The event is open to the public. Refreshments will be available at the Terrace Cafe, and tours of the Glenn Center will be provided.

Load comments