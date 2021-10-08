WAVERLY- Early voting has kicked off in Pike County for the 2021 General Election, an election chock full of competitive school board races and multiple tax issues.
Election day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2, but those wishing to cast their ballots prior to then can do so at the following times:
- Monday - Friday, Oct. 5-22 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday - Friday, Oct. 25-29 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 30 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 31 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 1 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Waverly
The county seat of Waverly has no competition in its village council races, where Wards One and Five have no valid petition filed.
In the races that no have council candidates, there is no more than one candidate. Thomas Patterson is running for member of council at large, Thomas Hlasten is in Ward Two, and Christina Sheridan is in Ward Three.
The race for the Waverly City School District Board of Education, however, does have some competition. Three of the four candidates will become members of the board. Those candidates are as followed: John Boyer, Joshua Hobbs, Joshua Remy, and Trevor Roe.
In 2017, Hobbs and Boyer won seats in the election.
Piketon
The 2021 Piketon Village Council race is identical to the 2017 race, where all four seats are being pursued by the same four, current office holders. The names of Jennifer Chandler, Ryan Clemmons, Michael Davis, and Dennis Foreman will appear on the ballot for Piketon voters.
Like Waverly, the Scioto Valley Local School District is where the contested race is in Piketon. Five candidates are pursuing the three open seats.
Coming off 2017 victories, Brian Fuller and Wayne Smith are joined by Aaron Lapp, Brandon Moore, and Darrell Reno in the 2021 race.
Beaver
Both the village and township of Beaver will have elections. Kenny Bobst, David Edgell, and Scott Schrader are competing for the two trustee seats in Beaver Township. Schrader and Bobst are incumbents.
For village council, Stephen Adams, Brian Cooper, and Stacey Riber are in the running. Four seats are open, so all three will make it into office.
Mickey Atkins, Brad Bapst, and Mike Rowe will again run for the Eastern Local School District Board of Education. All three are coming off successful 2017 campaigns.
Jackson Township
East of Waverly, three candidates will be seeking two trustee seats in Jackson Township. John Joe Cydrus, Marty W. Harris, and John D. Jackson are the candidates.
Four years ago, Jackson won the second trustee position with just one more vote than Roger Cydrus.
Benton Township
Benton Township, just east of Latham, will have a race in its trustees race. Bruce Barker and Todd Montgomery won their election in 2017 and are again seeking the same position. This year, Kelly Shepherd will hope to replace one of the two.
Other Township races
Bob Dean, Greg Jordan, and Mike Wickline are the three candidates running for the two trustee positions in Newtown Township. Gerald Biggs, James Creech, Todd Gillenwater, and William Tomlison are seeking two trustee seats in Union Township.
Pee Pee Township has James Helton, Rodney Leffler, and Dalyn Burton in its race for township trustees. Darrell Carter, John Jenkins, and David Tong are running for the two seats for trustees of Perry Township.
Here are the other races:
Marion Township Trustees (vote for no more than two): Joseph Balzer and Shawn Eugene Mcbee.
Ross-Pike Educational Service Center (vote for no more than two): Jan Leeth and Timothy Williams.
Camp Creek Township Trustees (vote for no more than two): Donnie Dyke and David Kinnison
Mifflin Township Trustees (vote for no more than two): C. David Brewster and Charles Hannah
Pebble Township Trustees (vote for no more than two): Richard Beasley and Wayne Satterfield
Scioto Township Trustees (vote for no more than two): Bernard Neal and Lewie Pritchett
Seal Township Trustees (vote for no more than two): John Foster and Paul Goode
Sunfish Township Trustees (vote for no more than two): Michael McCoy and Brock Wooldridge
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on election day, but those hoping to cast their vote can visit the Pike County Board of Elections office inside the county government center at 230 Waverly Plaza.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
