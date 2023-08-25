COLUMBUS — Ohio’s public employers will pay nearly $8 million less in premiums next year to the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC) thanks to a rate cut that will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

This 3.9 percent rate reduction was made possible by declining injury claims and relatively low medical inflation costs by Ohio’s counties, cities, public schools, and other public taxing districts.


  

Recipe of the Day

Recommended for you

Load comments