The Village of Piketon has received a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) to help with continuing improvements on and around the village’s boat ramp on the Scioto River.

According to ODNR, the $75,000 Paddling Enhancement Grant will support improvements, including an ADA-compliant canoe/kayak launch, better lighting, and improved parking.

Piketon Mayor Billy Spencer stated on his Facebook page on July 10 that the grant will help continue improvements on the boat ramp and adjoining grounds.

“We have a lot of things going on,” he stated. “Working hard to make Piketon a great place to live, work and play.”

