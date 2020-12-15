In a year where there hasn’t been much cheer, Lake White resident Dawn Workman decided to enlist her neighbors to “lighten” the mood.
Since the global pandemic has dampened the spirits of many individuals this holiday season, Workman came up with the idea to hold a contest to “Light Up The Lake.”
“With Covid ruining so many things, I didn’t want it to ruin the holiday spirit of our community out here,” said Workman.
In early November, Workman created an online post on the Lake White community page that served to ignite the festivities. Workman asked if anyone would be interested in “lighting up the lake” for a contest, and she would supply the trophies and judges. The response was overwhelming.
The houses were judged over the weekend with Rick and Sonya Swain taking first place, Patti Pyle claiming second place, and the Jason Olson family securing third place.
“I’m so impressed with our lake community! I was beyond excited about the feedback! The lake looks absolutely amazing this year with the amount of people who decorated and participated,” said Workman. “A huge shout-out goes to Dixon Jewelers since they graciously donated all the trophies and a special thanks to Carly Price and Toni DeVelin for helping me judge.”
