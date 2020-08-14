A Pike County man was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 13 on a warrant for grand theft.
According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Carver arrested James M. Howard, 33, of Red Bridge Road, on the warrant, which was issued by the Waverly Police Department.
“Carver caught Howard in a vehicle reported stolen from Waverly,” according to Nelson. “Howard was lodged in the Butler County Jail and will appear in Pike County Court in the upcoming week.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.