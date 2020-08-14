James M. Howard

James M. Howard

A Pike County man was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 13 on a warrant for grand theft.

According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Carver arrested James M. Howard, 33, of Red Bridge Road, on the warrant, which was issued by the Waverly Police Department.

“Carver caught Howard in a vehicle reported stolen from Waverly,” according to Nelson. “Howard was lodged in the Butler County Jail and will appear in Pike County Court in the upcoming week.”

Load comments