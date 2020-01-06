A Pike County man lost his life and another man was injured as a result of a crash which occurred on State Route 220 in Pike County on Saturday morning.
According to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), Zachary Howard, 18, of Piketon, was driving a 2006 Honda Civic when he “failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and struck a guardrail.” The crash occurred at 2:39 a.m.
“Mr. Howard was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel,” the OSP states. “The front passenger was Andrew Mayton, 20, of Waverly, Ohio. Mr. Mayton was transported to Adena Waverly Hospital for life-threatening injuries.”
For two hours, State Route 220 remained closed on Saturday morning as a result of the one-vehicle crash.
Responding at the scene were the Port Ambulance from the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant, Pike County EMS, Pee Pee Township EMS and Pee Pee Township Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation.
“Alcohol is believed to be involved,” according to the OSP. “Motorists are reminded never to drink and drive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.