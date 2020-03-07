Shawnee State Park has released its nature programs and special events calendar for March 2020.
Following are a few events visitors to the park are welcome to attend:
March 7 and 14: “Snake Tails” will be held at noon. Visitors to the park are asked to meet in the Shawnee Lodge lobby to “meet some interesting animals in the lodge with a naturalist” and have their questions about snakes answered.
March 7, 14, 21 and 28: “Trail Trek” will be held at 2 p.m. Hikers are asked to meet at the Shawnee Lodge lobby to “enjoy the sounds and smells of the great outdoors on a scenic walk through the forest.” Participants are asked to dress in layers and bring water and snacks. “No hike will exceed six miles,” the nature programs and special events calendar states..
March 21: “Oodles of Doodles” will be held at 7 p.m. The program invites park visitors to meet at the Shawnee Lodge lobby to take an expedition in search of mysterious creatures of the night (such as Timberdoodles or Bog Suckers) displaying “a mystical courtship dance in the open meadows of Shawnee.” Participants are asked to wear dark colors and prepare to be “dazzled with delight in the aerial display.”
March 23-28: Spring Clean-up & Picnic. Volunteers are needed to join the Shawnee Crew in cleaning up the park and forest. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. For additional information or to schedule a time for your group to assist with clean-up, call (740) 858-6652.
Shawnee State Park is offering a Cabin Fever Special with 20 percent off all lodge rooms and cabins until April 30. Promo Code: FEVER.
On Thursday nights, park visitors are invited to join award-winning artist, Steve Free, in the dining room for “an evening of fine food and music.”
On Friday nights, All-you-can-eat catfish will be served in the dining room. Prime Rib Special will be served on Saturday nights.
For additional information about Shawnee State Park programs and other events taking place in the area, contact the Shawnee State Park Office at (740) 858-6652, or go to the Shawnee State Park Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShawneeStatePark. or contact Shawnee State Park naturalists: Josh.Pennington@dnr.state.oh.us. (or) Jenny.Richards@dnr.state.oh.us. Other information resources include the Portsmouth Scioto County Visitors Bureau at (740) 353-1116 or ohiorivertourism.org (and) the Adams County Visitors Bureau at (877)-232-6764, or www.adamscountytravel.org.
