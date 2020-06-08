A deceased man was found inside a local residence last week, according to the Pike County Sheriff's Office.

According to Pike County Interim Sheriff James E. Nelson, on Thursday, deputies and investigators found a body inside a trailer on Pike Lake Road while checking the welfare of the resident and a dog inside the trailer.

According to Nelson, it is believed that the body is that of Dale Gordon, 70, the resident of the property.

"The Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification was called in to process the scene, and once processing was complete the body was sent to Montgomery County for autopsy," Nelson reported. "The investigation is continuing and more information will be released as it becomes available."

