Kids will enjoy a day of fun, fitness and friends at Healthy Kids Day to be held in the art hall at the Pike County fairgrounds on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 2 to 5 p.m. Adena Health System is sponsoring the free event.
“Children of all ages are invited to participate in activities such as Refit Exercise, Blender Bike, Spin Art Bike, a Cooking show, Nutrition education courtesy of the OSU Extension Office, Farm Olympics through the Pike County Farm Bureau, CareSource Kids First and much more,” according to Adena. “Each activity is geared to teach children lessons related to nutrition, exercise and other healthy lifestyle choices.”
Refit Exercise will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at the art hall.
From 2:30 to 4 p.m., Blender Bike (presented by OSU Extension Office), Spin Art Bike (presented by Adena Pediatrics), Nutrition (presented by OSU Extension Office), Farm Olympics (presented by Pike County Farm Bureau), CareSource Kids First, Hand Washing and Health Heroes will be held in the art hall.
The Arena Cooking Show will be held at the Arena from 4 to 5 p.m.
“Kids who complete all activity stations will receive a free Ride Day Pass, and everyone will receive a bag packed with goodies,” Adena said.
For more information about Adena Health System and the services Adena provides, visit adena.org or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @adenamedical
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.