Despite not having a homecoming dance or a crowning in front of a large basketball crowd, Western High School still had a small gathering for the crowning of this year’s queen on Saturday, Jan 23, 2021.

In Saturday’s brief ceremony, Emma Silcott was crowned the Western High School 2021 Homecoming Queen by 2020 Queen Emma Lee.

This year’s full court included sophomore attendant Tamara O’Diam, junior attendant Sakayla Beckett, senior attendant Brooklyn Leedy, Queen senior Emma Silcott, senior attendant Paige Davis, freshman attendant Scotlyn Jordan, Junior Miss Sadie Knisley and Junior Master Sawyer Gowen.

