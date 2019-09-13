A man from Waverly and a man from Chillicothe were among the more than 100 people arrested during a Central Ohio human trafficking sting, it was announced on Friday.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Columbus Division of Police Interim Chief Thomas Quinlan and Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force Director Sgt. Mark Rapp announced that a partnership of over 30 law enforcement agencies and social service organizations yielded 104 total arrests, including 53 felony charges, in an operation named “Fourth and Goal.”
“You don’t know when a man buys sex whether it’s genuine consent or, rather, the victim is being forced with a baseball bat, a knife or the next hit of heroin,” Yost said. “When you hear a man talking about buying sex, he never says, ‘I’m buying a woman.’ He talks about a whore, a slut, a piece — and that’s because saying what is really happening is too close to the truth for them to handle. People who think and talk like that know in their heart of hearts — it’s slavery.”
“The Division of Police has been, and continues to be, grateful to work with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office on multiple projects including this recent operation, ‘Fourth and Goal,’” Quinlan said. “By fostering partnerships with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and other local organizations, we look forward to future progress as our PACT team addresses issues which affect quality of life throughout this great city.”
“This operation demonstrates the varying dynamics of sex trafficking operating within our community,” Rapp said. “Street prostitution is only a small part of a much larger complex sex trafficking issue. This operation was a collaboration of over 30 local, state and federal agencies and offices working to address the many hidden crimes within Ohio.”
According to the attorney general’s office, a portion of the initiative focused on those seeking to engage in sexual activity with individuals whom they believed to be minor children. This portion of the operation arrested 24 individuals for alleged importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. One individual faces additional charges of attempted rape and one individual faces an additional charge of disseminating matter harmful for juveniles. All charges are felonies.
The arrested individuals include Timothy Coffey, 52, Columbus; Joshua Love, 27, Columbus; Jose Montoya, 22, Columbus; Christian Bryant, 30, Columbus; Michael Sweeney, 39, Columbus; Steven Weakley, 20, Grove City; Austin Kosier, 31, Columbus; John Shimizu, 28, Dublin; Steven Wilson, 36, Columbus; Alex Kim, 22, Dublin; Steven Barcus, 45, Westerville; Rick Birman, 59, Columbus; Mark Fitzgerald II, 32, Portsmouth; Scott Fierro, 38, Marysville; Daniel Clingman, 38, Pataskala; Jonas Wernick, 20, Upper Arlington; David Bond, 48, Columbus; Neil Bond, 28, Methuen, Massachusetts; James Good, 33, Marysville; Brian Basil, 28, Grove City; Logan L. Detty, 21, Chillicothe; Cesar Lopez, 22, Columbus; Christian Gibson, 26, Groveport; Cody Conn, 22, Reynoldsburg
(Editor’s Note: The Logan Detty arrested is NOT the owner of Logan Detty Photography of Chillicothe.)
The following individuals were arrested on solicitation charges: Javier Justinia, 39, Hilliard; Adrian Guglielmetti, 54, Westerville; Miguel Vasquez-Reyes, 20, Independence, Louisiana; Matthew Savage, 48, Lewis Center; Vincent Rhoden, 40, Lewis Center; Kevin Albanese, 50, Powell; Marc Coughanour, 36, Clarkesville; Jaya Ponaka, 29, Powell; Brian Deck, 52, Lewis Center; Jesus Gonzalez Avila, unknown; Abshir Omar, unknown; Gary Jr. Childers, 39, Newark; Samuel Chitison, 22, Pickerington; Wesley Howard, 48, Pomeroy; Jonathan Otavalo, 23, Columbus; Dominic Hodge, unknown; Corbin Dotson, unknown; Lamont Brown, unknown; Vyacheslav Panasovich, Galloway; Earl Miller, 41, Waverly; Gregory Wilson, 62, Iroquis, Canada; Luis Alicea, 42, Columbus; Mohamed Mohamed, 29, Columbus; Michael Wilson, unknown; Christopher Davis, 34, Columbus; Quayjuan English, 25, Columbus; Michael Wilson, 46, Hilliard; Casey Barnes, 22, Newark; Virgil Caldwell, 53, Lockbourne; Joseph Friedman, 61, Canton; Emory Legge, 51, Bellefointaine; Miguel Tellez-Flores, 32, Columbus; Mark Williams, 66, Irwin; Darwin Menjivar, 31, Richmond Heights; Jarkay Jackson, 23, Cheyenne, Wyoming; Mouhmed Sene, 28, Columbus
Additionally, 43 women were provided with social services and referred to CATCH (Changing Actions to Change Habits) Court, the attorney general’s office announced. According to freedomalacart.org , CATCH court is a specialty docket court for survivors of sex trafficking.
“Critical operations such as this are one of many tools in the arsenal to identify, arrest, and convict child predators. We ask the public to be a first line of defense against predators by educating their children about the threats that exist online,” stated Vance Callendar, Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge for Michigan and Ohio.
According to the Ohio Attorney General’s office, agencies and social service organizations involved in the operation include the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Dublin Police Department, Hilliard Police Department, Austintown Police District, Franklin County CATCH Court, Grove City Police Department, Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Powell Police Department, Independence Police Department, Southeast Mental Health Addiction Services, Salvation Army, Columbus Public Health, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Investigative Unit, Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, Columbus Division of Police, Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Columbus City Attorney, U.S. Attorney for Southern Ohio, Franklin County ICAC Task Force, Franklin County HOPE Task Force, Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Fairfield County Prosecutor’s Office, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin stated, “Human trafficking is an evil act that exploits innocent lives, takes advantage of the vulnerable, and endangers entire communities. As the Sheriff of Franklin County, I’ve witnessed how destructive this form of trafficking is in our society. This successful collaboration of over 30 agencies, led by Attorney General Yost, is a demonstration of the commitment we all share in stopping this modern-day slavery, and bring hope to those who have been its victims.”
“The Salvation Army is pleased to partner with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office, Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and neighboring police departments to provide comprehensive services for survivors of human trafficking who have been identified through law enforcement operations,” stated Anti-Human Trafficking Program Director Michelle Hannan, the Salvation Army. “We value the opportunity to collaborate with law enforcement to offer immediate and long-term services to assist survivors in restoring their lives. We encourage any survivor seeking help to contact the 24-hour hotline at 888-373-7888 at any time to connect with services.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.