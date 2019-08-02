Sheila Torres, co-owner of El Charro Mexican Steakhouse, has opened the first and only smoothie shop in Waverly.
Torres opened the shop, known as the Waverly Smoothie Co., in early June and is planning a Grand Opening for the business, located next to El Charro at 110 Victory Drive, on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Waverly High School’s a capella group Polarity is scheduled to perform at the Grand Opening at 1 p.m. Free samples and giveaways are planned at the event.
The shop features a variety of smoothies, including some named for every school in Pike County, such as Tiger Twist, Eagle’s Nest and The Redstreak. Sandwiches and wraps are also available at the shop.
Vegetarian and vegan options are available for the sandwiches and wraps, as well as the smoothies, according to Torres.
“If someone has a problem with lactose intolerance, the smoothies can be made without any dairy products,” she said.
The smoothies offered at the shop are fresh-made with fresh ingredients, although some fruit used in making smoothies is frozen. Torres said frozen fruit is used at times because “it adds to the consistency; it makes the (smoothies) thick.”
Torres plans to add coffees to the shop’s menu.
“We’re getting ready to launch a cold brewed coffee and, in the fall, we’re going to add regular hot coffee and hot sandwiches,” she said.
Torres describes the Waverly Smoothie Co. as “almost like an internet cafe.” According to the shop’s Facebook page, the shop is equipped with wireless charging and USB charging ports.
“We’re kind of geared towards the youth but of course everyone’s welcome,” Torres said. “(Customers) can come in and charge their phone or hook up a laptop and do schoolwork that’s needed.”
Games, such as air hockey, are available at the shop as well. “We have a Nintendo Switch that is going to have games people want to play ... (and) we’re going to have a wall that’s going to be set up like an Instagram wall and people can take pictures if they want,” said Torres.
Polarity, will kick off live entertainment by “various local talent” at the shop throughout the year, according to Torres.
“We’ll make it a fun place with different things to do,” she said.
