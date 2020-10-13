An investigation on Sunday resulted in charges related to weapons and drugs.
According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, deputies were dispatched to Buchanan Road in reference to a possible burglary.
"Upon arrival Deputy Carver and Deputy Caruso located a vehicle matching the description given by the complainant," Nelson stated. "Two males and one female were detained while deputies conducted their investigation."
According to Nelson, Dustin M. Fury, age 36, of Rosemount Road, Portsmouth, was charged with possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments. Kellie R. Taylor, age 39, of State Route 73, McDermott, was charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jason Gregory Gray, age 42, of Poplar Grove Road, Peebles, was arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons, having weapons while under disability and receiving stolen property.
"The handgun found to be in Gray's possession was reported stolen from Parkersburg, West Virginia," Nelson stated. "A case will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury against Gray once analysis of drugs located in his vehicle are returned from BCI & I."
