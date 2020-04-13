A shooting on Pine Lake Road in Pike County on April 7 resulted in a manhunt and arrest of a Pike County man.
According to Pike County Interim Sheriff James E. Nelson, on April 7 at 6:22 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 7917 Pine Lake Road in reference to a shooting.
"Upon arrival, deputies found a male at the rear of the campground with a gunshot wound to the face," Nelson reported. "The male was identified as Edwin Wayne Acord, age 50, of Pine Lake Road.
"Witnesses stated that a male had shot Acord and then fled the campground in a red Ford pickup truck that was later determined to belong to Acord."
According to Nelson, Mr. Acord was able to identify the shooter as Terry Charles Beekman, 48. Beekman's last known address was Spunk Run Road, Piketon, according to the sheriff's office.
Acord was transported by MedFlight to Cabell Huntington Hospital and remains there in critical condition as of Monday, April 13, according to the sheriff's office.
"The hunt for Beekman went into the early morning hours with a report coming from the Ross County Sheriff's Office that Acord's pickup truck had been located in Frankfort," Nelson reported. "Then on Wednesday morning (April 8) at approximately 9:30 a.m. Beekman was located and taken into custody by Ross County deputies. He was later picked up by a Pike County deputy and transported back to Pike County where he was charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery. He was lodged in the Butler County Jail and will be arraigned in Pike County Court."
The case will be presented to the next term of the Pike County Grand Jury.
