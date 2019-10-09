During a motion hearing for Rita Newcomb on Monday, Pike County Court of Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering said that Newcomb’s jury trial date, originally scheduled for Oct. 21, will be rescheduled.
Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk stated that BCI special agent Ryan Scheiderer will not be available during the Oct. 21 time period for the trial and indicated that Scheiderer is the lead investigator and an essential witness for the state.
Newcomb’s attorney, Franklin Gerlach, stated that he had no objection to moving the trial date.
Deering indicated that it is his understanding that the state and defense counsels are working together to agree on the date.
“It’s my understanding that that can be done within approximately 30 days of the currently scheduled trial date,” Deering said.
On Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, George “Billy” Wagner III, 47, his wife Angela Wagner, 48, and their sons George Wagner IV, 27, and Edward “Jake” Wagner, 26, were arrested for the murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in Pike County on April 22, 2016.
On Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, Fredericka Wagner, 76, George “Billy” Wagner III’s mother, and Rita Newcomb, 66, Angela Wagner’s mother, were arraigned on charges of obstructing justice and perjury for “allegedly misleading investigators” who were investigating the Rhoden/Gilley homicides. Charges against Fredericka Wagner were dismissed without prejudice in June.
According to a bill of particulars filed by the state, in addition to charges of obstructing justice and perjury, Newcomb is facing three charges of forgery for allegedly forging custody documents for Hanna May Rhoden, Edward Jacob Wagner, and George Wagner IV on April 3, 2016.
Newcomb pleaded not guilty to all charges at her arraignment in November and was placed under house arrest.
Newcomb has been ordered not to speak with any of the four defendants in the murder cases.
