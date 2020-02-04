The Friends of Scioto Brush Creek (FOSBC) will host its annual meeting and a program about “Under Water Wonders and Watershed Wildlife” on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Union Twp. Community Building, located at 50 Arion Road in McDermott (at intersection of Arion Road and State Route 73).
“Are you curious as I am and have contemplated what life would be like to live underwater in a stream with no way of escaping your watery surroundings? What would life be like for a freshwater mussel living on a gravel bar unable to move more than a few feet throughout its entire lifetime. Or perhaps like me you are still waiting for your first glimpse of a river otter playfully tussling with its siblings along the banks of Scioto Brush Creek,” said Jody Newton-McAllister, President of FOSBC. “A greater unknown is what the nocturnal animals are doing after darkness falls and we are all tucked snugly in our beds.”
Newton-McAllister said that these questions will be answered during the annual meeting when special guest speaker Laura Staider will be present to speak on the above subjects.
“Laura enjoys studying, filming and photographing wildlife especially those creatures that many people don’t often get to see. During her presentation Laura will be sharing videos that she captured using trail & underwater cameras to highlight the hidden lives of animals including the interesting behaviors of bobcats, river otters, beavers, and more,” she said. “She’ll include underwater videos of many of the beautiful native fish spawning and unique aquatic lives of several macroinvertebrates. All the videos were filmed in Southeast or Southern Ohio and most of the aquatic life can be found in the Scioto Brush Creek Watershed.”
Additionally, Staider will share information about the endangered Allegheny Woodrat.
“Laura worked 10 years for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the last few as a macroinvertebrate biologist. She currently is a contract biologist collecting data on the state endangered Allegheny Woodrat for the Ohio Division of Wildlife,” Newton-McAllister said. “Laura also recently worked for the BBC filming fireflies for their Planet Earth series.”
Staider and her husband, David, enjoy exploring nature while using trail cameras to “capture the secretive lives of wildlife.”
“The Friends of Scioto Brush Creek, Inc. invites you to join us on Saturday, February 15th at 10 a.m. to learn more about the FoSBC and the seldom seen inhabitants of the watershed. If you have time, bring a dish to share and join us for a potluck luncheon after the program.”
For more information, email fosbc@spcwildblue.com or visit facebook.com/friendsofsciotobrushcreek.
