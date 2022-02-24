Q & A with Piketon’s senior cast members of Tuck Everlasting By Julie Billings News Watchman Sports Editor A large class of seniors will take the stage for their final performances as Piketon High School students when “Tuck Everlasting” takes the stage on March 4, 5, and 6, 2022. During the Wednesday, Feb. 23 rehearsal, eight senior cast members took time out of their busy rehearsal schedule to share some of their thoughts on the upcoming shows, how participating in Piketon musical productions has shaped and impacted them, and the bonds and memories they will take with them. That group includes Tyler Sowards, Gracey Hamm, Wyatt Fout, Gabriel Morgensen, Alexis Hart, Dominick Neal, Angela Blanton, and Sam Carrier. Their responses are included in the following sections: Tyler Sowards — Hugo the Constable’s Son Q: What do you like about the show and what do you like about your part? A: It has a good message. You have to live your life, and you can’t be afraid of death. I like my part because I get to work with Harrison (Alexander), and because it is really cool. When I was a seventh grader, I got to work with a senior, so it feels like I’m coming full circle, even though Harrison is not a seventh grader, but an eighth-grader. Q: I heard you had to change your choreography because Harrison broke his foot? A: It’s been all different, but we got the choreography changed in like a day . Obviously, Harrison is in a wheelchair for it and we have to push him everywhere, but other than that, it has been pretty normal because his spirits aren’t down. Alexis Hart — Ensemble Q: What does it mean to you to be doing your last musical? A: I’ve been doing musicals since I was in first grade. So it’s really a big deal to me for this to be my last one, because it’s been such a big part of my life for so many years. Q: What have you learned from musicals or what can you take into your adult life from participating in these productions? A: Mostly how to work with others and how to form better relationships with others who may not agree with you, and how to overcome challenges when you’re faced with them. Q: What do you like about your part or what do you like particular about this musical? A: I like that, even though I’m not a main character, I’m still in the show. Without the ensemble, you really cannot tell the whole story. With me being in ensemble, I’m able to help move the story along, move the sets along and just show the progression of the story that is necessary for the audience to understand what’s going on. Dominick Neal — Featured Ensemble Q: How is Featured Ensemble different from Ensemble? A: It’s a little different, because I mainly dance, whereas there’s vocal, character, and featured ensemble. Vocal is dealing with singing characters. Character is more like the different help; they’re not really dancing and they’re not really singing, but they still do it. Then featured does mostly dancing. Q: Do you like your part? Do you enjoy the dancing aspect of it? A: Yes, I love it. I wouldn’t change a bit of it. Q: As a senior what does this musical mean for you? A: I won’t be able to do it again next year, and that’s really what I look forward to being able to do with all my friends and just having a good time. Q: What can you take into adulthood from this experience? A: Don’t let something stop you. Don’t let judgment stop you, because in the end, you are your own person. Just enjoy life. Angela Blanton — Vocal Ensemble Q: Tell me about your part. A: I’m mainly a servant for the Foster family. With that, I just usually move sets and I sing of course. Q: What do you like about your part? A: Just the singing. Music has always been a really big part of my life, so I feel like my role kind of lets me open up a new window or new door. Q: Do you enjoy the music more than the acting? A: Yes, I really love the music, but there’s some parts with the Tucks where they have some pretty moving roles and moving scenes. Those are the kind I like more, obviously. Q: Do you feel like this is a good musical to go out on for your senior season? A: For sure. There is not even a second thought. This is a really good show. I kind of came into it a little bit hesitant, not really seeing the idea, but now that I’ve been able to see a good majority of what’s gonna be performed, it’s like no doubt the show’s gonna be amazing. Q: What has musical taught you? A: I’ve learned that you need to take a step out of your comfort zone. That was always a big issue for me. I actually haven’t done musical as long as these other seniors have. I just started like two or three years ago. So with me just starting, it really helped me overcome some fears I had and helped me build friendships. Gracey Hamm — May Tuck Q: What do you like about your character? A: I like how motherly and caring she is. I’ve always played a mother, but this time I’m actually a good mom. Every time I play mom, she’s always evil. This time I’m not an evil mom, so it is very different. Q: What is musical to you? A: It is like a family. Gabriel Morgensen — Jesse Tuck (younger son of Mae and Angus Tuck, brother of Miles) Q: What is your role in the musical? A: I am the youngest son of the Tucks. (Family includes mother, father and two sons). Q: Have you played someone’s son before? A: Yes. I have twice. Q: How does this compare to the other roles you’ve had? A: This role kind of gets a bittersweet ending compared to the other roles I’ve played in the past. so it has been quite a bit different. Q: What would you say about your character? A: It is a nice change from what I’ve already done. It is nice to experience new things. Q: What has the musical experience taught you? A: You shouldn’t care about people’s opinions. Sam Carrier — Angus Tuck (Father of Jesse and Miles Tuck, Husband of Mae Tuck) Q: What has the musical experience taught you? A: It shapes you as a person. You kind of become part of the family. You can only do football or soccer for so many years. But I have been in musicals since the first grade with all of the same people for so long that it’s kinda just like second nature to go on the stage. Q: What do you like about your role? A: I like it a lot because my character is fairly laid-back. For most of the show, he’s kind of sleeping, but he also is very wise, old. and has something to say about everything. He just has a really good input on most problems that are happening in the show. Q: How does this compare to previous roles you’ve had? A: Last year I was a big over-the-top yelling screaming villain guy. Now I’m just kind of very chill. My song ‘The Wheel’ is kind of like the turning point for Winnie almost telling her that she doesn’t need to have this big extravagant life. She just needs to live the life for her years not live forever. Wyatt Fout — Miles Tuck (older son of Mae and Angus Tuck, brother of Jesse) Q: What has your musical experience meant to you? A: I started doing musicals in second grade and so it’s basically been my entire childhood/high school experience. There have been a lot of people that I probably would’ve never met and never talked to if it weren’t for the musical program. It really brought me out of my shell as a person. Overall, I am thankful for musicals for building my character as much as it has been built to today.
A large class of seniors will take the stage for their final performances as Piketon High School students when “Tuck Everlasting” takes the stage on March 4, 5, and 6, 2022.
During the Wednesday, Feb. 23 rehearsal, eight senior cast members took time out of their busy rehearsal schedule to share some of their thoughts on the upcoming shows, how participating in Piketon musical productions has shaped and impacted them, and the bonds and memories they will take with them.
That group includes Tyler Sowards, Gracey Hamm, Wyatt Fout, Gabriel Morgensen, Alexis Hart, Dominick Neal, Angela Blanton, and Sam Carrier.
Their responses are included in the following sections:
Tyler Sowards — Hugo the Constable’s Son
Q: What do you like about the show and what do you like about your part?
A: It has a good message. You have to live your life, and you can’t be afraid of death. I like my part because I get to work with Harrison (Alexander), and because it is really cool. When I was a seventh grader, I got to work with a senior, so it feels like I’m coming full circle, even though Harrison is not a seventh grader, but an eighth-grader.
Q: I heard you had to change your choreography because Harrison broke his foot?
A: It’s been all different, but we got the choreography changed in like a day . Obviously, Harrison is in a wheelchair for it and we have to push him everywhere, but other than that, it has been pretty normal because his spirits aren’t down.
Alexis Hart — Ensemble
Q: What does it mean to you to be doing your last musical?
A: I’ve been doing musicals since I was in first grade. So it’s really a big deal to me for this to be my last one, because it’s been such a big part of my life for so many years.
Q: What have you learned from musicals or what can you take into your adult life from participating in these productions?
A: Mostly how to work with others and how to form better relationships with others who may not agree with you, and how to overcome challenges when you’re faced with them.
Q: What do you like about your part or what do you like particular about this musical?
A: I like that, even though I’m not a main character, I’m still in the show. Without the ensemble, you really cannot tell the whole story. With me being in ensemble, I’m able to help move the story along, move the sets along and just show the progression of the story that is necessary for the audience to understand what’s going on.
Dominick Neal — Featured Ensemble
Q: How is Featured Ensemble different from Ensemble?
A: It’s a little different, because I mainly dance, whereas there’s vocal, character, and featured ensemble. Vocal is dealing with singing characters. Character is more like the different help; they’re not really dancing and they’re not really singing, but they still do it. Then featured does mostly dancing.
Q: Do you like your part? Do you enjoy the dancing aspect of it?
A: Yes, I love it. I wouldn’t change a bit of it.
Q: As a senior what does this musical mean for you?
A: I won’t be able to do it again next year, and that’s really what I look forward to being able to do with all my friends and just having a good time.
Q: What can you take into adulthood from this experience?
A: Don’t let something stop you. Don’t let judgment stop you, because in the end, you are your own person. Just enjoy life.
Angela Blanton — Vocal Ensemble
Q: Tell me about your part.
A: I’m mainly a servant for the Foster family. With that, I just usually move sets and I sing of course.
Q: What do you like about your part?
A: Just the singing. Music has always been a really big part of my life, so I feel like my role kind of lets me open up a new window or new door.
Q: Do you enjoy the music more than the acting?
A: Yes, I really love the music, but there’s some parts with the Tucks where they have some pretty moving roles and moving scenes. Those are the kind I like more, obviously.
Q: Do you feel like this is a good musical to go out on for your senior season?
A: For sure. There is not even a second thought. This is a really good show. I kind of came into it a little bit hesitant, not really seeing the idea, but now that I’ve been able to see a good majority of what’s gonna be performed, it’s like no doubt the show’s gonna be amazing.
Q: What has musical taught you?
A: I’ve learned that you need to take a step out of your comfort zone. That was always a big issue for me. I actually haven’t done musical as long as these other seniors have. I just started like two or three years ago. So with me just starting, it really helped me overcome some fears I had and helped me build friendships.
Gracey Hamm — May Tuck
Q: What do you like about your character?
A: I like how motherly and caring she is. I’ve always played a mother, but this time I’m actually a good mom. Every time I play mom, she’s always evil. This time I’m not an evil mom, so it is very different.
Q: What is musical to you?
A: It is like a family.
Gabriel Morgensen — Jesse Tuck (younger son of Mae and Angus Tuck, brother of Miles)
Q: What is your role in the musical?
A: I am the youngest son of the Tucks. (Family includes mother, father and two sons).
Q: Have you played someone’s son before?
A: Yes. I have twice.
Q: How does this compare to the other roles you’ve had?
A: This role kind of gets a bittersweet ending compared to the other roles I’ve played in the past. so it has been quite a bit different.
Q: What would you say about your character?
A: It is a nice change from what I’ve already done. It is nice to experience new things.
Q: What has the musical experience taught you?
A: You shouldn’t care about people’s opinions.
Sam Carrier — Angus Tuck (Father of Jesse and Miles Tuck, Husband of Mae Tuck)
Q: What has the musical experience taught you?
A: It shapes you as a person. You kind of become part of the family. You can only do football or soccer for so many years. But I have been in musicals since the first grade with all of the same people for so long that it’s kinda just like second nature to go on the stage.
Q: What do you like about your role?
A: I like it a lot because my character is fairly laid-back. For most of the show, he’s kind of sleeping, but he also is very wise, old. and has something to say about everything. He just has a really good input on most problems that are happening in the show.
Q: How does this compare to previous roles you’ve had?
A: Last year I was a big over-the-top yelling screaming villain guy. Now I’m just kind of very chill. My song ‘The Wheel’ is kind of like the turning point for Winnie almost telling her that she doesn’t need to have this big extravagant life. She just needs to live the life for her years not live forever.
Wyatt Fout — Miles Tuck (older son of Mae and Angus Tuck, brother of Jesse)
Q: What has your musical experience meant to you?
A: I started doing musicals in second grade and so it’s basically been my entire childhood/high school experience. There have been a lot of people that I probably would’ve never met and never talked to if it weren’t for the musical program. It really brought me out of my shell as a person. Overall, I am thankful for musicals for building my character as much as it has been built to today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.