A number of local Pike County officials ran unopposed in the November 2020 election. Here are results for those races:

Pike County Prosecuting Attorney: Robert Junk (D), 6,567votes

Clerk of the Pike County Courts: Justin P. Brewster (R), 9,227 votes

Pike County Recorder: Misty Brewster (D), 7,650 votes

Pike County Engineer: Denny Thomas Salisbury (D), 6,817 votes

Pike County Treasurer: Donald Edward Davis (D), 7,644 votes

All election results are unofficial as of this time.

