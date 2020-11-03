A number of local Pike County officials ran unopposed in the November 2020 election. Here are results for those races:
Pike County Prosecuting Attorney: Robert Junk (D), 6,567votes
Clerk of the Pike County Courts: Justin P. Brewster (R), 9,227 votes
Pike County Recorder: Misty Brewster (D), 7,650 votes
Pike County Engineer: Denny Thomas Salisbury (D), 6,817 votes
Pike County Treasurer: Donald Edward Davis (D), 7,644 votes
All election results are unofficial as of this time.
