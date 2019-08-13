Thursday, August 15 is the first day of school for students at the Pike County Career Technology Center (CTC).
According to Eric Meredith, superintendent of Pike CTC, science will be an important feature at the center this coming school year.
"Our science department is offering aquaponics and some robotics classes for the 2019-2020 school year," Meredith said.
Science students at CTC will have the opportunity to work with "a variety of career-oriented technology," according to Meredith.
"Students will be building and utilizing the schools new 30' x 52' greenhouse where they will be able to learn about biology, agricultural science, food science and even some basic business concepts," Meredith said. "Other science students will be able to utilize an assortment of technology within the classroom to learn about robotics, programming logic and digital fabrication, including the basic use of industrial equipment."
Pike CTC will continue to offer 14 "excellent" programs to students, as well as all required and several post-secondary academic classes for CTC students, according to Meredith.
New incoming students are reminded to complete their required forms online through the Pike County Career Technology Center website at pikectc.org. Students unable to fill out their forms online are asked to complete their forms at any location with wifi or at Pike CTC.
Free breakfast and lunch will be provided to all CTC students. A free beverage area with tea, coffee, water and several juices will be provided to students as well.
Book bags, Meredith said, are not required.
"However, if your child brings a book bag, they will be dropped off in their last class period (for) the whole day," Meredith added. "Book bags are not permitted to be carried during the day."
