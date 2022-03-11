WAVERLY— According to the Pike County General Health District, Thursday, March 10 was the first time in 230 days that there were zero COVID-19 cases reported in the county.
Now with 13 active cases, the county is following the trend of the rest of the state which Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is approaching an endemic status.
During a press conference earlier this week, the director announced ODH would move away from reporting cases daily after Sunday, moving to report once a week instead.
“As cases and hospitalizations dramatically decline, we are refining our public reporting processes to be more relevant for this new phase of the pandemic,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “Ohio is one of only a handful of states that is still reporting COVID-19 data daily. Even with this change, the state team will continue to monitor the trajectory of COVID-19 closely. The ODH team has many systems including data analysis and surveillance that will help us monitor COVID-19 activity and identify pockets of higher spread so we can work with local communities to slow the spread of the virus.”
After peaking in January, the latest case rate for the state was 70.4 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks. Pike County, like other counties in the region, were among the highest case rates.
From Feb. 24 to March 9, there were 62 cases reported in the county- making for a case rate of 223.2 per 100,000. This was the fourth-highest rate in Ohio.
