A Pike County Sheriff’s deputy was recently arrested and charged with domestic violence and aggravated menacing in Franklin County.
Deputy Erik Zirneskie, 27, was arrested by Hilliard Police on Dec. 23.
According to Franklin County Municipal Court information, Zirneskie pleaded not guilty to his charges at his arraignment, and he is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 21.
According to FOX 19 of Cincinnati, Pike sheriff’s officials stated that Zirneskie is on unpaid administrative leave pending his court case.
The News Watchman has put in a request to the Hilliard Police Department for the affidavit and criminal complaint relative to this case and will update this story when more details are received.
In 2018, Zirneskie was cleared by a Pike County Grand Jury for the on-duty shooting of James M. Burks that occurred on Feb. 1, 2018. According to information released in June 2018 by Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk, an investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Officer-Involved/Critical Incident Team determined that Zirneskie acted in self defense during the shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.