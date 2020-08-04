It was fairly certain that the Pike County Fair would be different this year.
A nearly empty parking area greeted those in attendance Monday evening, but the small crowd did not dampen the spirits of the 4-Hers and family members attending the ceremony at the grandstand. The grand finale of the evening was the 4-H royalty contest where 2019 Pike County Fair Queen Elizabeth Gragg crowned Paige Davis as the 2020 Pike County Fair Queen.
As announced during the ceremony, this year’s Pike County Fair Royalty Court includes Queen Paige Davis (Western Local), First Runner-Up Caitlin Mullins (Pike CTC), Second Runner-Up Gracie Hablitzel (Scioto Valley Local), Court Member Paisley Alderman (Waverly City), and Court Member Riley Welch (Waverly City).
Prior to the announcement of the 2020 Pike court, Gragg took time to talk about the past year as the outgoing queen.
Specifically regarding the current situation with COVID-19, Gragg shared that the last three months have been stressful for all, however, she said that seeing all of the folks gathered for the evening’s ceremony in spite of those COVID-19 concerns made all of the stress of preparing for a different fair worth it. She said people on the outside might see Pike County as a small rural community, but Gragg said those involved in 4-H see a different picture as they witnessed how many folks came together to make the fair happen, even when it had to be modified just days before starting.
“This Pike County community taught me the meaning of unity. I see a group of people loving the fair and the community, who are fighting for the health of the community daily,” said Gragg. “Behind every surgical mask and cowboy bandana I see here, I know there is a smile and a person making the best of what we have.”
As the royalty contest unfolded, the suspense built for the court. Once Davis realized the crown was to be hers, she was visibly elated and quickly congratulated by the other four court members.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of being the Pike County Fair Queen,” said Davis after the ceremony.
“I want to thank everyone who helped me through this process. I’ve been a nervous wreck since filling out the application and having the interview. It meant so much to me to hear my name up there tonight.”
Davis also appreciated all who came to the grandstands to watch the ceremony and support the Pike County 4-H youth.
“I know how hard it is for people to come with the time we are all going through. A lot of them haven’t been out. So to have them here is so meaningful,” said Davis, looking toward the mostly empty parking lot and midway. “It feels very weird (to have the fairgrounds be so empty). Usually there is a packed stand here because we normally have a lot going on at the fair.”
During her time in 4-H, Davis has taken goats and rabbits to the fair and also completed nutrition projects.
“I’ve learned so much, and I’ve made a lot of friendships,” said Davis. “It (4-H) teaches you to be nice to everyone and be respectful. I’ve had so many memories and lessons through 4-H.”
The remaining 4-H events slated for the week at the Pike County Fair include rabbit and swine showmanship on Wednesday, as well as the market hog show.
On Thursday, events include the beef fitting contest, beef showmanship, beef breeding show, sheep showmanship, sheep show, beef feeder calf show, and the market steer show. The 4-H Contest Horse Show was also moved from Monday to Thursday, Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. due to weather concerns and the safety of participants.
On Friday, scheduled events include the livestock judging contest, all-animal showmanship contest, bake-off, and the large animal livestock sale in the order of lambs, hogs, steers and goats.
On Saturday, the rabbit and poultry sale is scheduled to wrap up the 2020 Pike County Fair.
More results and photos from the Pike County Fair will run in the Aug. 9 and Aug. 13 editions of the Pike County News Watchman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.