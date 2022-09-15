Rhoden trial opening statements

George Wagner IV, 30, is led into Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio, Monday September 12, 2022. He is charged with 22 counts, eight of them are aggravated murder, in connection with the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family on April 21-22, 2016 in Pike County. Monday was opening statements. Underneath his vest, he’s wearing a stun vest.

 Liz Dufour

After opening statements were given Monday, testimony in the murder trial of George Wagner IV started Tuesday.

Bobbi Jo Manley, who discovered the bodies of her former brother-in-law Chris Rhoden Sr. and his brother Gary Rhoden, was the first person to take the stand. Manley went to Rhoden’s home two or three times a week to water and feed his animals, and straighten up the house. Manley was accompanied that day by friends Billy and Emmy Morgan.

