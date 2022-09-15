George Wagner IV, 30, is led into Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio, Monday September 12, 2022. He is charged with 22 counts, eight of them are aggravated murder, in connection with the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family on April 21-22, 2016 in Pike County. Monday was opening statements. Underneath his vest, he’s wearing a stun vest.
After opening statements were given Monday, testimony in the murder trial of George Wagner IV started Tuesday.
Bobbi Jo Manley, who discovered the bodies of her former brother-in-law Chris Rhoden Sr. and his brother Gary Rhoden, was the first person to take the stand. Manley went to Rhoden’s home two or three times a week to water and feed his animals, and straighten up the house. Manley was accompanied that day by friends Billy and Emmy Morgan.
When they arrived at his house, Rhoden’s truck was still in the driveway, which was unusual because had usually already left for work by this time, but not always. Another unusual occurrence as the two dogs that were normally kept inside were on the front porch, according to Manley.
After opening the door, Manley was taken aback at what she saw.
“There was blood on the front room floor … a lot,” Manley said.
Manley also described what she called drag marks going through the kitchen back to Rhoden’s room. “I walked back there and found Chris (Rhoden) dead and called 9-1-1. It looked like somebody had beat the hell out of Chris.”
Mr. Morgan then left to get Manley’s parents to tell them what happened.
Manley then went next door to tell Rhoden’s son, Frankie, what had happened.
Manley testified the door was unlocked but her three-year-old nephew unlocked the door for her and let her in, “We went to Frankie’s room and found him dead too,” Manley said.
Next to Rhoden was Hannah Gilley who was also deceased. Laying between them was a six-month old infant physically unharmed.
“I just got the babies and got out of there,” Manley said.
The next witness was Manley’s friend, Billy Morgan, who was with Manley when she found the bodies of Chris and Gary Rhoden. Morgan’s testimony was consistent with what Manley has testified to.
Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa walked both witnesses through the crime scenes and position of the bodies with photos and diagrams.
The next was James Manley, brother of Bobbi Jo Manley and Dana Rhoden; James Manley was the one who found Dana Rohden, Hanna Rhoden, and Christopher Rhoden Jr.
Mr. Manley said that on that day his supervisor had told to stay home because of the rainy weather. They would not be working on that day. According to Mr. Manley, he was working on his 4-wheeler behind the house and saw Billy Morgan pull up to his mom and dad’s house.
“Then Billy (Morgan) left, and mom and and dad left right behind him,” Mr. Manley said. “The way dad pulled out I knew something was wrong. So I jumped in my truck and followed them.”
Mr. Manley said they ended at Frankie Rhoden’s residence where his sister (Bobbi Jo Manley) informed him what had happened,
Mr. Manley said his sister told him, “Chris and Gary are dead down at Chris’ place and Frankie and (Hannah) Hazel (Gillley) are dead in there.”
Mr. Manley then proceeded to Dana Rhoden’s resilience where she lived with two children and a newborn grandchild.
Mr. Manley discovered Dana in bed with a pillow over her face. He testified when he tried to remove the pillow, it stuck to her face, and he knew she was dead. Law enforcement arriving also found dead inside were Dana’s two children. Although covered in blood, her newborn grandchild was physically unharmed.
Canepa again used photos and diagrams to corroborate the testimony of the witnesses.
Next, Canepa and Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk went through very detailed accounts of law enforcement officers and first responder’s recollection of the events on April 22, 2016.
Pike County EMA director Tim Dickerson was one of the witnesses called to the stand. Dickerson was a paramedic in 2016 and was escorted to retrieve the newborn from the bed where she was lying next to her deceased mother.
On cross examination, defense attorney Richard Nash quizzed Dickerson about whether one of the crime scenes, particularly 3122 Union Hill Road, was in Pike County. Dickerson said that he knew it was in Pike County, because of a conversation between the Pike County sheriff and the Adams County sheriff in the days after the shootings.
“From Pike County governmental records, do you know that 3122 Union Hill Road is in Pike County?” Nash asked
Dickerson responded that he knew because of a conversation, and Nash repeated his question and Junk objected on the grounds of badgering.
Judge Randy Deering explained that the witness had not directly answered the question. Nash repeated his question and Dickerson responded the same, and Nash responded by saying, “So that’s a no.”
On Thursday, Donald Stone, Kenneth Rhiden’s cousin, gave emotional testimony about the circumstances of how he found Kenneth dead in his bed.
All witnesses that entered residences, including law enforcement and first responders were asked about the footwear they were wearing at the time. One could conclude the shoeprint evidence that Canepa mentioned in her opening statement could be a key component of the state’s case.
On Friday, the state called the criminal investigator Shane Hanshaw to the stand to give a detailed description as to how the crime scenes were processed and how any evidence was collected. Hanshaw also explained the equipment such as 3-D cameras that were used to take accurate photographs and collect important evidence.
