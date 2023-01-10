COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids (HWA), insects that can threaten hemlock forests.

“These insects have been found in 20 Ohio counties and can be devastating to eastern hemlock trees,” Forest Health Program Manager Tom Macy said. “By increasing statewide reporting of this pest, we can take better action to control it.”


