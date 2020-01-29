On Feb. 20 at 6 p.m., the Pike Soil and Water Conservation District (PSWCD) will host a beekeeper meeting for those with an interest in “beeing kind” to the bees.
The meeting will be held at the PSWCD Office, located at 11752 SR 104, Waverly.
Those “interested in beekeeping or meeting with other beekeepers in the area” are invited to attend the “initial interest” meeting.
“Our goal is to go over the basics of beekeeping and to learn through the sharing of ideas and practices of beekeepers in the area,” said Darlene Brewster, of PSWCD.
Brewster says the meeting is being held as part of the PSWCD’s effort to form a Pike County Beekeepers Association in the future.
“We are inviting the public to attend in an attempt to generate interest,” she said, adding that bees are an “integral part of the world.”
“Join us in learning to care for them better, and help us bee kind to our planet by gaining knowledge on these little pollinators,” she said.
For more information, call (740) 947-5353, or email Lydia Dresbach, PSWCD Technician, at lydia.dresbach@oh.nacdnet.net
