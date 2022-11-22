(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a central Ohio home landscaping contractor and his partners for allegedly swindling more than $130,000 from homeowners who made payments for decks that were never built.

The ringleader, Daryl Allen, was previously in trouble with the Attorney General’s Office for shoddy home-improvement work and had been prohibited from doing business. To get around that, Allen teamed with two men who registered new deck-building companies with the Ohio Secretary of State, according to the lawsuit.


