In the spring of 2019, a major improvement project began at Piketon High School. Two years later, the school district is reaping the benefits of those labors.
Improvements included installing a new turf football/soccer field and completely re-doing the track, building a new field house and a brand new state-of-the-art auditorium, and energy conservation and HVAC efficiency projects.
“The (Scioto Valley Local Schools) Board of Education has invested $10 million in facilities for our students. It was very forward thinking and brave to take the leap and invest in our students and facilities,” said Piketon Treasurer Megan Williams.
“We tried to do projects that would help all students. We are finishing almost on schedule. The auditorium was ready enough for shows (the Piketon Musical Department just completed “Seussical the Musical”), but it will still be a little while before the auditorium is completely done. We have punch list items that we need to complete. The field house is done. Almost every athletic program is impacted by the field house and turf project.”
The first part of the project began at the soccer/track complex in the spring of 2019. After battling issues with the grass at the old Piketon High School football field for multiple seasons, the decision was made to convert the soccer field to turf and move the football field there as well. That required completely redoing the field and track, adding concession stands, locker rooms, and restrooms. The visitors bleachers from the old football field were also moved to the new field and put into place on the visitors’ side.
The large field house on the visitors side of the stadium houses a weight room, a turf room (used for indoor practices), locker rooms, a training room, visitor restrooms and the band boosters concession area. The soccer teams and track teams have locker rooms for the first time in the new building. Cross country can also utilize the track locker rooms in the fall if needed.
According to Williams, the field house was first used for the final football game of this past season when the Streaks faced Northwest on Oct. 23, 2020.
After the football season ended, the powerlifting program moved the weight room equipment into their new location. Williams said previously they were using a 1,500 square foot space. The new area doubles that at 3,000 square feet. At the coaching staff’s request, they were able to provide input into the design, resulting in a long and narrow room.
When the current Piketon High School was built in the late 1990s, the Ohio School Facilities Commission included a cafetorium (cafeteria/auditorium) rather than providing a separate auditorium. So musicals have continued in the old school’s auditorium for many years.
Ground was broken for the new auditorium on Oct. 25, 2019. The pandemic was not anticipated locally at that time, but those challenges have been met and the shows went on as planned, aside from delaying them one week so the auditorium could be ready enough to utilize.
Spanning the final two full weeks in the month of March, musical students in kindergarten through 12th grade have put on a total of 12 showings of “Seussical the Musical” in the new auditorium.
“The students in the arts are impacted by the auditorium. Soon every student will be impacted by that auditorium because it will house assemblies and lectures. Having that sort of space in a school is invaluable. We are so proud of it,” said Williams.
“Our musicals are top notch. Our kids have been working in poor conditions in the old school. They deserve this space. They have been working so hard since fall. We are proud of the caliber of shows they put on each year.”
On Saturday, March 27, Piketon played its first baseball game with the new backstop installed. It offers a taller and wider coverage areas that will help to keep foul balls from getting into the parking lot, and also provide a better viewing experience for fans. That was an entirely separate project created through fundraising and sponsorship money. According to Williams, a big lift was provided to finish the backstop courtesy of a sizable donation from First National Bank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.