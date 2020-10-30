Candidates in contested Pike County races on Nov. 3 were asked to fill out questionnaires for the News Watchman,,
Today, we spotlight candidates in the Pike County Common Pleas Judge (Probate-Juvenile) race. Candidates vying for that seat are Joseph E. Motes, running as a Republican, and Paul F. Price, running as a Democrat.
The candidates’ responses are listed in the following article, and the two candidates are listed alphabetically by last name.
JOSEPH E. MOTES
1. What is your career background?
I began my career as an assistant prosecutor with the Ross County, Ohio prosecutor's office, and as a private practitioner in the office of Nusbaum, Ater, Kellenberger and Wissler. The bulk of my 24-year career has been as a solo practitioner, with a brief stint as a partner with Attorney Joseph G. Kear, to assist him with the winding-down of his practice and, ultimately, his retirement.
2. What is your educational background?
I graduated high school with honors from Zane Trace High School, I graduated with honors from Ohio University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, and I graduated with honors from Regent University School of Law with a Juris Doctorate. I am also an honor graduate of the U.S. Army's Medical Specialist training program.
3. What qualifications do you have to perform the duties of probate-juvenile judge for Pike County?
Early on, I discovered that I thoroughly enjoyed work in the probate arena. As a private practitioner, my entire career has been devoted primarily to practice in the Probate Courts, including decedent's estates, guardianships, adoptions, conservatorships, trusts and the like. Among my duties as an assistant prosecutor was the prosecution of abuse, neglect, dependency and delinquency cases in the Ross County, Ohio Juvenile Division of the Court of Common Pleas, where I developed a keen awareness of, and a heightened sensitivity to, the plight of children who find themselves within the judicial system. I believe my experience in private practice, mostly in the Probate field, together with my recognition of the dire need for services for children, leave me uniquely qualified to perform the duties of Judge of the Probate and Juvenile Division.
4. Describe your judicial philosophy, particularly as it relates to probate-juvenile issues.
All courts are required to apply the law as it is, to the facts at hand, and there is no room for legislation from the bench. Having said that, Ohio has a number of statutes that provide for counseling, rehabilitation and mitigation of punishment, all of which are available to the Court. Application of these statutes is based on all the facts and circumstances of each individual case.
5. What are your goals or plans for the future if elected?
Firstly, I would check the Court's docket to see what matters would come before me right away, and prepare for them. Secondly, I would meet with all the Court's staff, individually and then collectively, and determine what the Court does well and what areas need improvement. Thirdly, I would solicit thoughts from all those persons who appear in Court (attorneys, governmental agencies, and those appearing pro se), and ascertain what could be done better. From the responses received from these latter two endeavors, I would propose changes to the Court's local rules and request comments on them. Fourthly, I would review the Court's budget, to see whether there are funds available for the improvement of the Court's operations, including new equipment, upgraded computer software, and improved pay and benefits for the Court's staff. Lastly, I would implement a Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program, which is a network of specially-trained volunteers who act as Guardians ad litem for children within the judicial system. The advantages of the CASA program are threefold: It acts as another set of eyes and ears for the children, thus providing another layer of protection for them, it relieves the stress of the overburdened children's-services system, and, because it is comprised of volunteers, it saves the County money by not having to pay attorneys to act as Guardians ad litem.
6. Do you believe there is a way for the local court system to work with the local community to address systemic issues, such as drug addiction, poverty, and violent crime, and, if so, how can this best be accomplished?
The Court's active involvement within the local community is an integral part of stemming the tide of drug addiction, poverty and violent crime, and there are many programs available specifically designed for such things. Even more so, early intervention is critical, such as to prevent or dramatically reduce the frequency of such incidents.
7. Please include any other information, including local organizations/groups to which you belong, that you feel is relevant.
I am a decorated Desert Storm veteran, and I was formerly a member of the Board of Trustees of Majesty Stables Therapeutic Riding Academy, which provided equestrian training for children with special needs; formerly a member of the Board of Directors of Ross County Children's Services Agency Advisory Board; formerly a member of the Board of Trustees of Ross County Child Protection Center; formerly a member of the Board of Trustees of Chillicothe Christian Academy; and formerly a member of the Board of Trustees of The Way, which was a non-profit corporation that provided furniture, household goods and furnishings, and clothing for victims of disaster.
PAUL F. PRICE
1. What is your career background?
I have dedicated my career to serving the people of Pike County. Immediately after graduating law school and passing the Bar, I returned to Pike County and began my private practice in my parent’s basement in 2004 representing friends, family, and neighbors. Since that time, my law practice has grown, and my office has been located on Third Street in Waverly since 2008. Over the years I have served thousands of Pike County residents and assisted them in a variety of areas of law including custody, divorce, adoption, guardianships, criminal defense, juvenile delinquency, real estate transactions, estate planning, probate, and personal injury. During my years of private practice, I have served as a public defender in the Juvenile Court in Ross County from 2005 to 2006. I have also served as attorney for Pike County Child Support Enforcement from 2005 to 2008. I have also served as Village Solicitor for Beaver from 2009 to 2012. I also helped to establish guardianships and provide guardian services for the Veteran’s Administration, as well as the Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities. In addition, I prepare adoptions for our local Pike County Children Services Board.
I am currently the Pike County Court Judge, a position to which I was elected in 2012. Our community has been hard hit from the plague of drug addiction. I have made it one of my top priorities as Judge of the County Court to address these issues in our community. In 2015, I established the Pike County Drug Court to work with individuals addicted to drugs. We help them overcome their addiction and rebuild their lives. My judicial philosophy in County Court has been one that consequences are important to prompt change in an individual’s life. Folks dealing with addiction issues need clear, predictable consequences for their illegal behavior. At the same time, the Court, through the probation department, needs to provide a path forward for those individuals who wish to turn from their life of substance abuse and towards a life of recovery and sobriety. While Judge, we have sought and obtained thousands of dollars in grant money to expand our probation department to carry out these policies. When I began as Judge, the Court had one part-time probation officer. Since that time, we have expanded to three probation officers, two of which are currently funded from grant money. My office has also taken a serious look at the issue of outstanding fines and costs owed to the Court. I worked with our Clerk of Courts, Justin Brewster, to conduct an extensive audit of the Court’s books. As a result, the Court has collected thousands in outstanding fines and costs that had been unpaid over the years prior to my tenure. In addition, we have worked with drivers with suspended licenses to help get them on fee payment plans, both with our office and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, so that they can obtain a legal driver’s license.
I served as a Township Trustee for Pee Pee Township from 2006 until 2012. During that time, I learned the value of conservative financial management of the taxpayer’s money. Pee Pee Township has very limited tax resources, which required effective financial stewardship of the public’s money. During my term in office, I collaborated with my fellow Township Trustees to provide the residents of Pee Pee Township with the best value for their tax dollars. As a result, we were able to pave roads and maintain roads for the benefit of all citizens of the Township. I am very proud of my record as a Pee Pee Township Trustee in maintaining the Township Roads.
2. What is your educational background?
I have been a life-long Pike County resident, and I graduated from Waverly High School in 1997. I graduated from the Ohio State University in 2001, with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. I graduated from the John Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University in 2004. I received my license to practice law on November 8, 2004.
3. What qualifications do you have to perform the duties of Probate/Juvenile Judge for Pike County?
I have practiced in the areas of Juvenile and Probate law since the beginning of my career in 2004. I received some of my first clients from the then, Juvenile/Probate Judge, Wm. Wray Bevens, who appointed me to serve many indigent individuals who came before the Court. For one year (2005-2006), I served as the Contract Public Defender in the Ross County Juvenile Court defending hundreds of juvenile delinquent defendants. Domestic Relations Law is a main part of my private law practice today and is a central part of the Juvenile Court. I have represented hundreds of clients through custody, visitation, paternity, and child support issues within the Juvenile Court, and I have a number of current pending cases before the Court today. From September 2005 through June 2008, I served as attorney for Pike County Child Support Enforcement. The responsibilities of that position were to enforce child support orders against individuals who were not paying. The bulk of those cases were filed in the Juvenile Court. For that period of time, I litigated hundreds of cases regarding child support through the Pike County Juvenile Court.
Besides professional qualifications, personally, I am the father of four children. Being a father is the best job I’ve ever had, and having children informs my judicial philosophy. In addition, working with other children in our community is an endeavor that I have given extensive time and money. I have served as a flag football coach and soccer coach, as well as a youth Sunday school teacher and a youth group organizer. Volunteering my time and my resources to youth activities and events in Pike County is something that I feel very strongly about.
I have been practicing Probate law since beginning my practice here in Pike County. I have administered hundreds of estates for families across our County. These estates have varied in every size and shape. Probate law continues to be one of my major areas of practice.
Early in my career, I began serving as guardian for mentally ill, indigent individuals, who had no family to represent their interests. Unfortunately, the families of many mentally disabled and mentally ill people do not have the time and resources to be able to serve as guardian for their family members. I have done this for many individuals in our County over the years at reduced cost or free. I have also served as guardian over a multitude of veterans referred to me by the Veterans Administration. There are many veterans with significant financial resources, who do not have family available to manage those resources for them. These guardianships are administered through the Probate Court.
Adoptions are also performed in the Probate Court. I have performed hundreds of adoptions in our County. For the past several years, I have performed adoptions for Pike County Children Services for children that have been removed from the custody of their parents. My breadth of experience is extremely vast in the areas of Probate and Juvenile law, and I wish to put it to work for Pike County as Judge.
4. Describe your judicial philosophy, particularly as it relates to Probate/Juvenile issues.
The Juvenile Court hears many custody cases. The standard for the Judge in custody cases is based upon the “best interests” of the minor child. While Children Services is often mandated by the State of Ohio to promote reunification of families in abuse and neglect cases, that is not the primary responsibility of the Judge. The primary responsibility of the Judge is to make orders that are in a minor child’s best interests. Sometimes that is reunification and sometimes it is not. However, in every case, it is the Judge’s responsibility to make every decision based upon the facts of the case and in a minor child’s best interests.
Regarding juvenile delinquency issues, it is very important that we provide consequences for our youth. As with all children, behavior does not change unless consequences are provided. It is very important for the Judge to provide appropriate consequences for inappropriate and illegal behavior of children. At the same time, it is also the responsibility of the Court to provide that child with opportunities to improve their behavior and create change in their life so they don’t go down the same wrong path again. This is especially important if a child does not have the strong support of family in his or her life. It is important for the Court to work with schools, counseling services, and social services to help a child grow, change, and improve.
Regarding Probate Estates, it is the responsibility of the Court to ensure that estates are administered fairly and according to the law. It is important for the Court to respond efficiently to all filings filed within the Probate Court. The probate estate process is often time consuming and expensive for parties involved. However, it is up to the Court to assist in ensuring that estates move through the Court as efficiently as possible to ensure that the cost, time, and expense are as low as possible for those parties involved.
Regarding guardianships, I believe it is the responsibility of the Court to ensure that elderly and mentally disabled individuals are protected through the least restrictive means available. The government, through the Court, should not intervene in an individual’s care by imposing a guardianship when that individual is fully capable or a competent power of attorney is available to provide for that individual’s needs. Guardianships should be the last resort for ensuring that a person’s needs are provided for. At the same time, it is the responsibility of the Court to ensure that all guardians are fulfilling their obligations to their ward and are always acting in the ward’s best interests. The Court serves as the ultimate watchdog of the guardian to make sure that the ward’s best interests are always kept in mind.
Regarding adoption cases, it is up to the Court to determine whether or not the consent of a biological parent is necessary before an adoption can continue. Where a biological parent has not had contact with a child or supported a child for over a year prior to the filing of an adoption petition without reasonable excuse, it is the responsibility of the Court to allow that adoption case to move forward without the consent of the biological parents being necessary. Once that issue of consent is determined, it is the responsibility of the Court to make a decision regarding adoption based upon the best interest of the minor child.
5. What are your goals or plans for the future of the court if elected?
As County Court Judge, I established and oversaw a successful Drug Court Program. I would like to establish such a program in the Juvenile Court for the children of Pike County. I think a drug court program would be very helpful to help steer young people away from drugs and alcohol and towards a more successful path in their life. In the Pike County Drug Court, we are very successful in bringing together different agencies and resources to the Court to assist the individuals we are helping. I would like to do the same in the Pike County Juvenile Court by bringing together the schools, recovery resources, Pike County YMCA, churches, and social services to assist children in the Juvenile Court system.
Finding guardians for indigent, mentally ill, and disabled individuals is a problem in Pike County. It is something that I have addressed as a private attorney, but it continues to be an issue within our County. Often, mentally disabled and mentally ill individuals have no one to take care of their needs. I wish to work with churches, local hospitals, nursing homes, and group homes to find guardian volunteers to serve those who are most vulnerable in our community.
6. Do you believe there is a way for the local court system to work with the local community to address systemic issues such as drug addiction, poverty, and violent crime, and, if so, how can this best be accomplished?
As County Court Judge, through the Pike County Drug Court Program, I was able to bring law enforcement, families, social services, employers, and drug treatment facilities together to provide help for defendants wishing to overcome drugs and alcohol. I believe that this can be done in the Juvenile Court. As Judge, I will work to unite the schools, parents, social services, churches, coaches, teachers, and counselors to find solutions for each and every child who comes through the Court. Over my years of living and working here, I have found that Pike County is blessed with so many generous hearted people that just wish to help. Certainly, our community unites on a regular basis for the cause of its children, whether it be for sports or academics or a child’s health concern. When Pike County people see a child in need, Pike County people are always willing to help, and when Pike County people unite in the cause of children, they can be an unstoppable force. It has been often said that it takes a village to raise a child; we have that village here in Pike County. There are many children who need help, and there are many people that are willing to step up and help. We have incredible teachers, counselors, coaches, law enforcement officers, and volunteers, who are ready and willing to help. All those resources can be united by a Juvenile Court Judge, who knows our community, to help to break cycles of drug addiction, poverty, and violence within our community.
7. Please include any other information, including local organizations/groups to which you belong, that you feel is relevant.
I am a member of Waverly Grace United Methodist Church. I have served as a Christian missionary in Vietnam and Jamaica. I teach a regular, weekly Bible study at Freedom Hall/New Beginnings Church. My faith is a central part of my life.
I am past President and current Treasurer of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce. I have served as Treasurer since 2011. Before serving as Treasurer, I served on the Board of Directors for the Pike County Chamber of Commerce. Over the years, I have worked with the Chamber of Commerce to promote economic development in our community.
I am a former member of the Board of Directors for the Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence, former Board Member for the Pike County Art Guild, current member of Masonic Lodge 321, Waverly, Ohio, and current member of the Board of Directors, Pike County Community Action. I was the 2008 recipient of the Ohio State Bar Foundation Community Service Award for Lawyers 40 and under in District 8. In 2010, I was honored by Pike County Adult Protective Services for my work with elderly, disabled individuals. In 2018 and 2019, I was honored by the Pike County Senior Center for my work with the elderly citizens of our County. I was the 2019 ADAMH award recipient for Recovery Oriented System of Care Champion. In 2020, I received the Pike County March United Community Impact Award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.